सुरक्षा की तैयारी:दीपावली व छठ पर्व पर परदेस से घर लौट रहे यात्रियों को ट्रेनों में नशाखुरानी गिरोह से बचाएगी रेल पुलिस

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • टीम नशाखुरानी गिरोह से बचाव के लिए यात्रियों को करेगी जागरूक, पोस्टर-बैनर लगेंगे
  • गोरखपुर, बलिया और बरौनी भेजी गई रेल पुलिस की 12 टीम

महापर्व छठ को लेकर दूसरे राज्यों से घर आने वाले यात्रियों का ख्याल रेल पुलिस रखेगी। रेल पुलिस उन्हें विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर नशाखुरानी गिरोह के खिलाफ जागरूक करेगी। नशाखुरानी और अपराधी तत्वों से बचाते हुए यात्री काे मुजफ्फरपुर तक लाएगी। इसके लिए गोरखपुर, बलिया और बरौनी में रेल पुलिस की 12 टीमें भेजी गई है। रेल एसपी अशोक कुमार सिंह ने जवानों को ब्रीफ कर रवाना कर दिया है।

रेल पुलिस निरीक्षक के नेतृत्व में 6 टीम को गोरखपुर, 3 टीम को बरौनी और 3 टीम को बलिया भेजा गया है। हर टीम में एक पुलिस पदाधिकारी और चार पुलिसकर्मी शामिल हैं। टीम को रवाना करने से पहले जंक्शन पर एसआरपी ने सभी को विशेष रूप से सतर्क किया और जरूरी निर्देश दिए।

रेल पुलिस के जवान ट्रेन के खुलने के एक घंटे पहले से ही मेगाफोन के माध्यम से यात्रियों को जागरूक करेंगे। इसके साथ ही जगह-जगह पर पोस्टर बैनर लगाए जाएंगे। यात्रियों के बीच जागरूकता वाले पंफलेट भी बांटे जाएंगे।

स्लीपर व जनरल बोगियों की होगी वीडियोग्राफी
एसआरपी ने कहा कि दिल्ली, मुंबई और हावड़ा की ओर आने वाली ट्रेनों की जनरल और स्लीपर बोगियों की वीडियोग्राफी की जाएगी। वीडियोग्राफी के साथ-साथ मेगाफोन के माध्यम से नशाखुरानी गिरोह से बचने को लेकर भी लोगों को सतर्क किया जाएगा। साथ ही वॉश रूम, बोगियों के गेट पर पर्ची चिपकाए जाएंगे। यात्रियों के बीच समय-समय पर पर्चे भी बांटे जाएंगे और उसकी फोटोग्राफी भी होगी।
सादे लिबास में यात्रियों के साथ पुलिस करेगी सफर
आनंद विहार और नई दिल्ली से आने वाली ट्रेनों को गोरखपुर से एक टीम ट्रेन को एस्काॅर्ट करते हुए छपरा तक लाएगी और वहां से दूसरी टीम उसे मुजफ्फरपुर तक लाएगी। वहीं कुछ पुलिसकर्मी की ड्यूटी हर रोज सादे लिबास में लगाई जाएगी। सादे लिबास में तैनात कर्मी स्लीपर और जनरल बोगियों में यात्रियों के साथ यात्रा करेंगे।
नरकटियागंज रेलखंड पर नशाखुरानी गिरोह पर विशेष नजर: रेल एसपी ने बताया कि नरकटियागंज रेलखंड पर भी गोरखपुर से आने वाली ट्रेनों में दूसरा दस्ता यात्रियों को नशा खुरानी गिरोह से बचने के लिए जागरूक करेगा। वहीं मुंबई की ओर से आने वाली ट्रेनों में बलिया में और हावड़ा की ओर से आने वाली ट्रेनों में बरौनी में मुजफ्फरपुर रेल पुलिस की टीम यात्रियों को जागरूक करेगी और नशाखुरानी गिरोह पर नजर रखेगी। रेल एसपी ने बताया कि इसको लेकर व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप बनाया गया है। इस ग्रुप पर हर घंटे टीम द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई की सूचना मुख्यालय को भेजी जाती रहेगी।

