रेलवे:आज से 30 नवंबर के बीच सात जोड़ी इंटरसिटी पूजा स्पेशल चलाएगा रेलवे

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • छठ के बाद यात्रियों की सुविधा को लेकर लिया निर्णय

पूर्व मध्य रेलवे 20 से 30 नवंबर के बीच सात जोड़ी इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस पूजा स्पेशल चलाएगा। इसमें 21 से 30 नवंबर तक गाड़ी संख्या 05201/02 पाटलिपुत्र-रक्सौल-पाटलिपुत्र इंटरसिटी, 22 से 30 नवंबर तक गाड़ी संख्या 05549/50 जयनगर-पटना-जयनगर इंटरसिटी, 21 से 30 नवंबर तक गाड़ी संख्या 05215/16 मुजफ्फरपुर- नरकटियागंज-मुजफ्फरपुर इंटरसिटी, 21 से 30 नवंबर तक गाड़ी संख्या 05201/021 पाटलिपुत्र-रक्सौल-पाटलिपुत्र वाया मुजफ्फरपुर-सीतामढ़ी शामिल है।

सभी ट्रेनें अपने पुराने समयनुसार चलेंगी। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि इन ट्रेनों से यात्रा के लिए पहले सीट आरक्षित करानी होगी। छठ के बाद परदेस लौटने वाले यात्रियों की सुविधा को लेकर यह निर्णय लिया गया है।

साढ़े चार घंटे विलंब से जंक्शन पहुंची पूजा स्पेशल, पानी खत्म होने पर यात्रियों का हंगामा

दिल्ली से मुजफ्फरपुर आने वाली पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन गुरुवार को अपने समय से करीब साढ़े चार घंटे विलंब से जंक्शन पहुंची। इस वजह से ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे यात्रियों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। पानी खत्म होने व शौचालय में गंदगी देख यात्रियों ने चलती ट्रेन में हंगामा किया। कहा कि ट्रेन अपने नियत समय से आ रही थी।

गोरखपुर से सीवान के बीच डायवर्ट रूट से चली, जिससे ट्रेन लेट हो गई। वहीं अधिकारियों ने कहा कि ट्रैक पर समस्या की वजह से ट्रेन लेट हुई है। इसके अलावा गाड़ी संख्या 04654 अमृतसर-न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी क्लोन स्पेशल करीब पांच घंटे, अवध असम, बिहार संपर्क क्रांति समेत कई ट्रेनें विलंब रहीं।

