अस्पताल पर सवाल:सदर अस्पताल में बिना कारण प्रसूता को किया जाता रेफर, उठे सवाल

मुजफ्फरपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुजफ्फरपुर सदर अस्पताल में नवंबर माह में महज 36 प्रसव और एक ऑपरेशन हाेने पर राज्यस्तरीय टीम ने सवाल उठाए हैं। टीम ने ऑपरेशन कराने वाली प्रसूता काे बिना कारण बताए ही रेफर किए जाने पर गहरी आपति जताई है। टीम की आपत्ति और काफी कम संख्या में प्रसव हाेने पर सिविल सर्जन ने अस्पताल प्रबंधक प्रवीण कुमार काे फटकार लगाते हुए कहा कि अस्पताल का सिस्टम फेल हाे चुका है।

इसे दुरुस्त करने की जरुरत है। रात में खुद औचक निरीक्षण करेंगे। यदि डॉक्टर अनुपस्थित पाए जाते हैं ताे उन पर कार्रवाई हाेगी। वहीं, बिना कारण बताए रेफर किए जाने के खेल की जांच कराई जाएगी। जिले में संस्थागत प्रसव बढ़ाने और प्रसूता काे मिलने वाली आवश्यक सुविधाओं की जांच और गुणवत्ता के विश्लेषण के लिए राज्य सरकार ने डाॅ. अजय शंकर के नेतृत्व में दाे सदस्यीय टीम काे मुजफ्फरपुर का मेंटर नियुक्त किया है। शनिवार काे वे सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे तो पाया कि सदर अस्पताल के प्रसव वार्ड में महज 36 प्रसव और औसतन प्रत्येक मात्र एक ऑपरेशन ही किया गया है।

