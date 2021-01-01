पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा को मरणोपरांत पद्मश्री,:महिलाओं को लेकर उनका मानना था कि सृष्टि की सर्जना करनेवाली स्त्री कभी याचक नहीं हो सकती है

मुजफ्फरपुर28 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रशांत कुमार
  • पिछले वर्ष 18 नवंबर को हो गया था उनका निधन

मिथिलांचल और बज्जिकांचल की लोक संस्कृति की राष्ट्रीय फलक पर प्रमुख हस्ताक्षर रहीं गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल डॉ. मृदुला सिन्हा ने राजनीति के साथ साहित्य की भी सेवा की है। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार ने साहित्य-शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में योगदान के क्षेत्र में पद्म भूषण से नवाजा है।

वे अक्सर कहती थीं कि संग चले जब तीन पीढ़ियां, चढ़ें विकास की सभी सीढ़ियां। स्त्री अस्मिता को लेकर उनकी धारणा भारतीय संस्कृति से जुड़ी हुई थी। वे स्त्री को हमेशा पुरुष से ऊपर देखती थीं। उनका कहना था कि स्त्री कभी याचक नहीं हो सकती है। वह याचना नहीं करती है। वह देती है। उसे कुछ प्राप्त नहीं करना होता है। वह सृष्टि की सर्जना करने वाली है। वह याचक नहीं हो सकती है।

साहित्यकार डॉ. पूनम सिंह ने बताया, मूल्यों की बात उन्होंने हर जगह की है। विरासत और परंपरा उनकी लेखनी के प्राण तत्व रहे हैं। उनके प्रमुख उपन्यासों में सीता पुनि बोलीं, घरवास, ज्यों मेहंदी के रंग, ढाई बीघा जमीन में उन्होंने इसे स्थापित किया है।

उनकी ससुराल औराई प्रखंड के मटिहानी गांव में थीं, जबकि मायका कांटी प्रखंड के छपरा गांव में था। पिछले वर्ष 18 नवंबर को उनका निधन हो गया था। गोवा की राज्यपाल बनने के बाद जब कभी भी वे शहर आती तो सार्वजनिक मंचों से कहती थीं कि उनका तन भले ही गोवा में रहता है, लेकिन मन मुजफ्फरपुर में ही घूमता रहता है। कलमबाग चौक स्थित चिल्ड्रन पार्क का उद्घाटन उन्हीं के नेतृत्व में किया गया।

वे महानगरों में प्रचलित टू बीएचके फ्लैट की जगह थ्री बीएचके फ्लैट की हिमायती थीं। मतलब बच्चों के साथ माता-पिता और दादा-दादी या नाना-नानी भी रहें ताकि उन्हें बेहतर संस्कार आए।

