मुजफ्फरपुर:जुब्बा सहनी की धरती पर नक्सली खाैफ पर गणतंत्र का उत्साह भारी

मुजफ्फरपुर42 मिनट पहले
जुब्बा सहनी की धरती मीनापुर में कहीं भी नक्सली खाैफ नहीं दिखा। यहां से नक्सली एरिया कमांडर राेहित सहनी की पत्नी भारती देवी भी चुनावी मैदान में हैं, लेकिन संगठन का असर नहीं दिखा। मीनापुर में जदयू-राजद-लाेजपा में त्रिकोणात्मक मुकाबला स्पष्ट दिखा। मीनापुर में शाम चार बजे तक 60 प्रतिशत से अधिक मतदान हुआ। यहां पुरुषों से बढ़ कर महिलाओं ने मतदान किया। मीनापुर के पैगंबरपुर का डेरा चाैक, यहां कभी नक्सली दरबार लगा फरमान सुनाते थे।

नक्‍सलियों द्वारा इसी चाैक पर मुखिया प्रेम कुमार की हत्या की गई थी। डेरा चाैक के पान दुकानदार सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि वह इस बार पहली बार मतदान किया। नक्सली कमांडर के चुनाव में उतरने के प्रभाव के बारे में सुनील ने कहा कि अब पहले वाली बात नहीं है। पैगंबरपुर मध्य विद्यालय के दाे बूथ में 1668 मतदाताओं का नाम है। डेढ़ बजे तक दाेनाें बूथ पर 52.21 प्रतिशत मतदान हाे चुका था।

शाम 4 बजे तक लगी रही कतार

पैगम्बरपुर, हरपाली, तुर्की, खेमाईपट्टी, नरमा, हथाैड़ी, कफेन, गरहां, पटियासा गांव के बूथों पर दोपहर बाद तक मतदाताओं की लंबी कतार लगी रही। सुबह 8 बजे से महिलाओं की भीड़ बूथों पर बढ़ने लगी। शाम चार बजे तक महिला मतदाताओं की कतार कम नहीं हुई। मणिकपुर में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी सरयू प्रसाद के 80 वर्षीय पुत्र राजदेव प्रसाद काे दाे लाेग सहारा देकर मतदान केंद्र पर लाए।

