बढ़ेगी सुविधा:क्लब राेड सड़क का निर्माण अगले सप्ताह से, दिसंबर में बनेगा रिंगरोड, हाथी चाैक से गोशाला तक बनाई जाएगी दो लेन वाली सड़क

मुजफ्फरपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोशाला चाैक से लेप्रोसी मिशन चाैक तक बनेगी 10 मीटर चाैड़ी सड़क

मिठनपुरा से पानी टंकी चाैक हाे कर चर्च राेड गोशाला माेड़ तक सड़क व नाला निर्माण अगले सप्ताह शुरू हाे जाएगा। 10 कराेड़ रुपए से मिठनपुरा से पानी टंकी चाैक तक लेन डिवाइडर के साथ 7-7 मीटर चाैड़ी सड़क बनेगी। साथ ही पानी टंकी चाैक से चर्च के पीछे गोशाला माेड़ तक 10 मीटर चाैड़ी सड़क बनेगी। गोपालगंज की एजेंसी काे काम का ठेका मिला है।

ठेकेदार ने दिघरा बैचिंग प्लांट में निर्माण सामग्री गिरा भी लिया है। कार्यपालक अभियंता अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि चुनाव के कारण काम रुक गया था। अगले सप्ताह से सड़क निर्माण शुरू हाे जाएगा। कार्यपालक अभियंता के अनुसार रेवा राेड के भामाशाह द्वार से बीबीगंज में एनएच-28 क्रॉस और रेलवे गुमटी क्रॉस कर ब्रह्मपुरा चाैक तक 11 कराेड़ रुपए से राेड व नाले का निर्माण हाेगा।

भगवानपुर में ओवरब्रिज के नीचे अधूरी बनी सड़क के कारण लाेगाें काे काफी परेशानी हाे रही है। यह राेड बन जाने से उन्हें सहूलियत हाेगी। कार्यपालक अभियंता के अनुसार नवयुवक समिति ट्रस्ट भवन से जवाहरलाल राेड, कल्याणी, छाेटी कल्याणी, हाथी चाैक और गोशाला राेड हाे कर लेप्रोसी मिशन चाैक तक 29 कराेड़ रुपए से बनने वाली इस सड़क का री-टेंडर अंतिम चरण में है। दिसंबर या जनवरी में इस राेड का निर्माण भी शुरू हाे जाएगा।

अब सोमवार को ही हटेगा दाे दिनाें के कचरे का ढेर

छठ की छुट्टी के कारण शहर में सफाई शुक्रवार से ही ठप है। दाे दिनाें का लगभग 800 टन कूड़ा शहर की सड़काें पर पड़ा है। झाड़ू भी नहीं लगी है। रविवार काे भी नगर निगम में छुट्टी रहती है। ऐसे में साेमवार से ही नियमित सफाई शुरू हाे पाएगी। उधर, नगर आयुक्त ने रविवार काे भी मुख्य मार्गाें से कूड़ा उठाव कराने का निर्देश दिया।

रिंग राेड के एक भाग का काम भी दिसंबर में हाेगा शुरू, मनिका से काजीइंडा तक ‌~23 कराेड़ से बनेगी सड़क
रिंग राेड के एक भाग काजीइंडा चाैक से मुशहरी प्रखंड के मनिका तक अगले माह निर्माण शुरू हाे जाएगा। 8 किलोमीटर लंबी यह सड़क पूसा मार्ग में मनिका चाैक से एनएच 28 काे काजीइंडा में जाेड़ेगी। सात मीटर चाैड़े इस राेड के बनने के बाद समस्तीपुर व महुआ आने-जाने वाले सीधे मनिका में पूसा राेड निकलेंगे। यहां से दरभंगा फोरलेन पर मैठी टाेल प्लाजा के आगे पहुंचना आसान हाेगा।

रिंग राेड बन जाने से मुशहरी प्रखंड के सब्जी की खेती करने वाले किसानों का अलग-अलग बाजारों तक पहुंचना आसान हाे जाएगा। मनिका से काजीइंडा राेड निर्माण की इस नई योजना काे मंजूरी मिल गई है। टेंडर के बाद अब कार्यादेश की प्रक्रिया माह के अंत तक पूरी हाे जाएगी। दिसंबर में सड़क निर्माण शुरू हाेगा।

