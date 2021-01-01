पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुलेआम घूम रहे अपराधी:5 डाॅक्टराें से रंगदारी मांगने वाले शातिरों का रिमांड लेना भूल गई सदर व ब्रह्मपुरा पुलिस

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गया जेल में बंद हैं दोनों शातिर, रिमांड के लिए कोर्ट में अर्जी नहीं दिए जाने के कारण चार माह से लटकी हुई है कार्रवाई
  • नगर डीएसपी ने की समीक्षा, आईओ काे जल्द से जल्द कोर्ट में अर्जी देने का निर्देश

जिले के पांच डाॅक्टराें से 55 लाख रुपए से अधिक की रंगदारी मांगने के मामले में चिह्नित गया जेल में बंद साहेबगंज और गया के दाे शातिराें काे रिमांड के लिए कोर्ट में अर्जी देना ब्रह्मपुरा व सदर थाने की पुलिस भूल गई है। डाॅक्टराें द्वारा 27 व 28 अक्टूबर 2020 काे दर्ज कराए रंगदारी कांड में चार माह बीतने के बाद भी पुलिस टीम एफआईआर से आगे नहीं बढ़ सकी है।

नगर डीएसपी ने नए सिरे से कांडाें की समीक्षा के दाैरान दाेनाें थाने के आईओ काे फटकार लगाई और जल्द कार्रवाई पूरी करने के लिए कहा है। पुलिस जांच में स्पष्ट हुआ था कि डाॅक्टराें से रंगदारी मांगने में इस्तेमाल हुआ माेबाइल नंबर अपराधियाें ने 25 जून काे गया के साजिया इलेक्ट्राॅनिक दुकान से लिया था।

जहानाबाद जिले के काकाे निवासी 80 वर्षीय कमाल खान का नाती एक आपराधिक मामले में गया जेल भेजा गया था। जेल से निकलने के दाैरान उसने सिम साहेबगंज थाने के कुख्यात अंकुर सिंह काे दे दिया था। इसी सिम से काॅल कर मुजफ्फरपुर के 5 डाॅक्टराें से अक्टूबर 2020 में अलग-अलग दिन फाेन कर 55 लाख रुपए से अधिक की रंगदारी मांगी गई थी।

नगर डीएसपी रामनरेश पासवान ने जांच में आए इस तथ्य के आधार पर गया जेल में बंद साहेबगंज के अंकुर और गया के बबलू कुमार की रिमांड के लिए कोर्ट में अर्जी देने का निर्देश सदर व ब्रह्मपुरा थाने की पुलिस काे दिया था। रिमांड हाेने के बाद पुलिस दाेनाें शातिराें के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर की जानी थी। लेकिन रिमांड नहीं हाेने के कारण मामले में चार्जशीट दायर भी नहीं हाे सकी है।

एक ही नंबर से काॅल कर इन डाॅक्टराें से मांगी गई थी रंगदारी

  • 27 अक्टूबर 2020 काे डाॅ. चंदन कुमार काे काॅल कर 2 लाख रुपए रंगदारी मांगी गई
  • 27 अक्टूबर 2020 काे करजा के डाॅक्टर आसिफ काे काॅल कर 10 हजार रुपए रंगदारी मांगी
  • 28 अक्टूबर 2020 काे डाॅ. प्रणव कुमार काे काॅल कर परिवार समेत हत्या की धमकी दी गई
  • 28 अक्टूबर 2020 काे डाॅ. चंद्रभूषण कुमार काे काॅल कर 50 लाख रुपए रंगदारी की मांग की
  • 29 अक्टूबर 2020 काे डाॅ. कुमार ललित काे काॅल कर कहा कि मेरा आदमी जाएगा जितना रुपए बाेलेगा दे देना
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser