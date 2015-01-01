पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचरा से पटे रास्ते से पहुंचीं ननिहाल डिप्टी सीएम:गंदगी देख बिफरीं, कहा- बिहार का सबसे गंदा शहर बन गया है मुजफ्फरपुर

मुजफ्फरपुर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केदारनाथ रोड में कचरे के बीच से गुजरता डिप्टी सीएम का काफिला।
  • मेयर ने कहा- निगम के अधिकारी काम नहीं करते हैं
  • डिप्टी सीएम बोलीं- विभाग को लिखिए और आप पटना आइए

शहर आईं डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी ने यहां हर तरफ गंदगी देखकर नगर निगम के प्रति गहरी नाराजगी जताई। उन्हाेंने कहा कि मुजफ्फरपुर राज्य का सबसे गंदा शहर बन गया है। रविवार काे शहर में कई कार्यक्रमाें में भाग लेने के बाद केदारनाथ राेड स्थित ननिहाल जाने के दाैरान उन्हाेंने सड़काें पर गंदगी देखी।

कूड़ा से पटे शहर का दौरा कर डिप्टी सीएम सर्किट हाउस पहुंचीं ताे वार्ड पार्षद हरिओम कुमार ने मेयर का परिचय कराया। वह गंदगी को लेकर लेकर बिफर पड़ीं। कहा- मुजफ्फरपुर को बिहार का सबसे गंदा शहर बना दिया गया है। जिधर से जा रही हूं उधर ही कचरे का ढेर। मेयर बाेले- सॉरी मैडम संडे की वजह से आज सफाई नहीं हुई। इस पर रेणु देवी ने कहा- जब भी मैं मुजफ्फरपुर आती हूं, इसी तरह गंदगी दिखती है। ऐसी स्थिति क्यों है?

मेयर ने कहा- चार-चार अधिकारी बैठे हुए हैं। कोई काम नहीं करते। बाेलीं- लिख कर विभाग को भेजिए, आप पटना आइए। सर्किट हाउस में मौजूद भाजपा नेताओं ने भी नगर निगम के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से डिप्टी सीएम को अवगत कराया। दरअसल डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी व भूमि सुधार मंत्री रामसूरत राय का रविवार को मुजफ्फरपुर दौरा पहले से तय था। उप मुख्यमंत्री को केदारनाथ रोड स्थित अपने ननिहाल में भोजन करना था।

बैरिया से जैसे ही उप मुख्यमंत्री का काफिला प्रवेश किया, सड़क किनारे कूड़े का अंबार मिलना शुरू हो गया। हद तो यह कि उनके ननिहाल के रास्ते केदारनाथ रोड में भी नगर निगम सफाई नहीं करा सका। कूड़े के बीच से होकर ही डिप्टी सीएम का काफिला ननिहाल पहुंचा। भाजपा नेता भगवानलाल महतो ने कहा कि डिप्टी सीएम का कार्यक्रम पहले से तय होने के बावजूद शहर में सफाई नहीं कराई गई। ऐसे अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।
बोले मेयर- आफिसरों की लापरवाही के लिए मुझे माफी मांगनी पड़ी
मेयर सुरेश कुमार ने स्वीकार किया कि शहर में ठीक से सफाई नहीं कराई जा रही है। समय से कूड़े का उठाव नहीं हो रहा है। गंदगी को लेकर नगर निगम के अधिकारियों की लापरवाही की वजह से डिप्टी सीएम से माफी मांगनी पड़ी। उपमुख्यमंत्री बहुत नाराज थीं। निगम के अधिकारियों की वजह से शर्मींदगी उठानी पड़ी। मैडम पटना बुलाई है। दूसरी ओर नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय का कहना है कि छठ की छुट्टी व रविवार की वजह से सफाई कुछ जगह नहीं हो सकी। कल से विशेष सफाई होगी।

