कार्रवाई:शराब कांड में गिरफ्तार आराेपी काे रुपए लेकर छाेड़ने में शिवहर टाउन थानेदार सस्पेंड

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • आईजी ने किया सस्पेंड, शिवहर एसपी ने भी जांच के बाद मामले काे पाया था सत्य

शराब कांड में आराेपी काे रुपए लेकर छाेड़ देने के आराेप में शिवहर टाउन थानेदार सह इंस्पेक्टर सामर्थ कुमार नप गए। आईजी गणेश कुमार ने इंस्पेक्टर काे सस्पेंड कर दिया। आईजी ने इसकी जांच शिवहर डीएसपी से कराई थी। जांच में मामला सत्य पाया गया था।

उन्हाेंने बताया, विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले का मामला था। चुनाव के कारण कार्रवाई शिथिल हाे गई थी। आईजी ने बताया, सामर्थ कुमार पर पहले भी कई तरह की अनुशासनहीनता और लापरवाही के आराेप रहे हैं। भ्रष्ट आचरण की जांच के बाद उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है।

आईजी ने बताया, शराब जैसे गंभीर मामले में लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। शिवहर में शराब कांड में दाे तस्कराें काे गिरफ्तार किया गया था। इसमें एक काे जेल भेजा गया, जबकि दूसरे काे रुपए लेकर छाेड़ दिया गया। शराब मामले काे लेकर अन्य कई तरह के आराेप सामर्थ पर रहे हैं। निलंबन के साथ विभागीय कार्यवाही भी चलाई जाएगी। सस्पेंड अवधि में इनका मुख्यालय शिवहर पुलिस लाइन में रहेगा।

मुजफ्फरपुर के कई थानेदारों के खिलाफ भी स्पेशल ब्रांच कर चुकी है रिपोर्ट

शराब के मामले में लापरवाही व भ्रष्ट आचरण काे लेकर मुजफ्फरपुर के भी कई थानेदारों के खिलाफ स्पेशल ब्रांच मुख्यालय काे रिपोर्ट कर चुका है। विशेष शाखा की रिपोर्ट पर मद्य निषेध विभाग गोपनीय ढंग से जांच कर रहा है। यहां शराब जब्ती में कम मात्रा दिखाकर उसे बेचने की शिकायत है।

