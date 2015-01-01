पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:झपहां में लूट के दौरान दुकानदार को चाकू गोदा, चकमोहब्बत में हथियार के बल पर बाइक लूटी

मुजफ्फरपुर29 मिनट पहले
अहियापुर थाने के झपहां में बाइकर्स गिरोह ने लूट के दौरान झपहां उदन के दुकानदार राजीव कुमार को चाकू गोद दिया। जख्मी राजीव का एसकेएमसीएच में इलाज चल रहा है। उधर, अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर सिपाह पुर के व्यवसायी सोनू सिंह की बाइक चकमोहब्बत में लूट ली। उसके शोर मचाने पर गोली मारने की धमकी दी। जान बचाने काे डरे व्यवसायी ने बाइक की चाभी अपराधियों को दे दी।

पीड़ितों ने बताया कि इन दिनों लगातार हो रही घटनाओं के कारण शाम होते ही घर लौटना पड़ रहा है। राजीव के परिजनों ने बताया कि शहर से दुकान की सामग्री खरीद घर लौटने के दाैरान झपहां ओपी से कुछ दूरी पर बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने घेर लिया। जेब से रुपए निकालने को कहा। रुपए नहीं हाेने की बात कहने पर पीठ में चाकू घाेंप दी।

उसने भागते हुए शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया। फिर लाेगाें ने उसे एसकेएमसीएच पहुंचाया। कपड़े खून से सने पड़े थे। उधर, सोनू सिंह ने बताया है कि पर्व की सामग्री खरीद कर लौटने के दाैरान दाे युवकाे ने राेक लिया। कमर में पिस्टल सटा कर बाइक की चाभी ले ली। जेब से मोबाइल और रुपए निकाल लिया।

