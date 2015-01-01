पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा हादसा:रेलवे लाइन के किनारे हाईटेंशन वायर में शाॅर्ट-सर्किट, 15 झाेपड़ियां जलकर राख

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दाे झाेपड़ियाें में गैस सिलिंडर में बलास्ट के बाद दहशत में अाए लाेग, झुलसने से दाे गायाें की माैत

सदर थाना इलाके में मझाैलिया रेलवे गुमटी के निकट रेल लाइन किनारे बसे 15 परिवाराें की झाेपड़ी शाॅर्ट-सर्किट से बुधवार दाेपहर जलकर राख हाे गईं। स्थानीय लाेगाें ने बताया कि हाईटेंशन तार के शाॅर्ट-सर्किट से निकली चिंगारी के कारण झाेपड़ियाें में आग लगी थी। इससे दाे गाय भी झुलसकर मर गईं। अगलगी में 20 लाख रुपए से अधिक के नुकसान की आशंका है।

घटना के बाद चाराें तरफ चीख-पुकार मची रही। शिवशंकर राम व संतोष मंडल की झाेपड़ियाें में रखे गैस सिलेडर में आग से विस्फाेट हाे गया। इससे इलाके के लाेग खाैफजदा थे। सूचना देने के 45 मिनट बाद पहले छाेटी दमकल की गाड़ी पहुंची। बाद में दाे दमकल गाड़ियाें के साथ फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम पहुंची, तब तक झाेपड़ियाें में रखा पूरा सामान खाक हाे चुका था।

इसे लेकर नाराजगी भी जताई गई। घटना में शिवशंकर राम, पिंटू मिश्रा, संतोष मंडल, कुइसी देवी, शिवजी चौधरी, रामचंद्र चौधरी समेत 15 परिवाराें के सामान व झाेपड़ियां जली हैं। सबसे पहले पिंटू मिश्रा के घर में आग लगी थी। सूचना पर सदर और काजी माेहम्मदपुर थाने की पुलिस टीम भी माैके पर पहुंची और भीड़ काे नियंत्रित किया। वहीं, समाजसेवी सत्यजीत कुमार उर्फ मुरारी भाई समेत दर्जनाें लाेगाें ने प्रशासन से पीड़िताें काे राहत उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की है।

आग की सूचना पर आरपीएफ रही अलर्ट

मुजफ्फरपुर-हाजीपुर रेलखंड के मझौलिया गुमटी संख्या-5 के पास बुधवार की दोपहर झोपड़ी में आग लगने की सूचना पर आरपीएफ पूरी तरह से अलर्ट रही। सूचना के तुरंत बाद आरपीएफ मुजफ्फरपुर की टीम दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई। ट्रैक किनारे व ट्रैक पर जुटी भीड़ को वहां से खाली कराया।

इसके बाद आने जाने वाली ट्रेनों को पास कराया। आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर वेद प्रकाश वर्मा ने कहा कि सूचना पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पूरी टीम को भेजी गया था। हालांकि रेल क्षेत्र में किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत नहीं हुई है। ट्रेनों के परिचालन पर प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा है।

