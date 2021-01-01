पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परामर्शदात्री समिति की बैठक:‘बिना ट्रैफिक और ड्रेनेज में सुधार के स्मार्ट सिटी की पहल बेमानी’

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
समाहरणालय सभागार में हुई स्मार्ट सिटी की बैठक में शामिल सदस्यगण। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • परामर्शदात्री समिति की बैठक में सदस्यों ने कहा- सांसद, मेयर, डीएम व नगर आयुक्त नहीं हैं तो बैठक का क्या औचित्य

डेढ़ साल बाद स्मार्ट सिटी परामर्श दात्री समिति की मंगलवार को बुलाई गई बैठक में सदस्यों ने साफ तौर पर कहा शहर में बिना ट्रैफिक व ड्रेनेज में सुधार किए स्मार्ट सिटी की कल्पना बेमानी होगी। सांसद, मेयर, डीएम व स्मार्ट सिटी के एमडी सह नगर आयुक्त की अनुपस्थिति से बैठक की अध्यक्षता को लेकर भी कंफ्यूजन बना रहा।

बैठक शुरू होने के साथ ही कई सदस्यों ने सवाल किया कि बैठक में जब सांसद, मेयर, डीएम व नगर आयुक्त नहीं है तो इस बैठक का क्या औचित्य है? डेढ़ साल बाद बुलाई गई परामर्श दात्री समिति में पिछली बार के निर्णय का अनुपालन प्रतिवेदन सदस्यों द्वारा मांगने पर स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के सीईओ किशोर कुमार ने कहा कि मैंने हाल ही में योगदान लिया है। हमारे पास कोई कागजात नहीं है।

इस पर भी सदस्यों ने गहरी नाराजगी जताई। ममता रानी समेत कई सदस्यों ने यहां तक कह दिया कि डेढ़ साल से बैठक नहीं होने पर हम लोग समझ रहे थे कि परामर्श दात्री समिति को भंग कर दिया गया है। अगली बैठक में अनुपालन प्रतिवेदन देने की सहमति बनी। डिप्टी मेयर मानमर्दन शुक्ला ने कहा कि शहर की प्लानिंग होनी चाहिए। जिस पर सीईओ ने 4 फरवरी को बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर की बैठक में एबीडी एरिया के विस्तार पर फैसला लेने का आश्वासन दिया।
जानिए, बैठक में किसने क्या कहा

  • डिप्टी मेयर मानमर्दन शुक्ला ने कहा कि सिर्फ सिकंदरपुर में स्पोर्ट्स कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाने से विकास नहीं होगा। एलएस कॉलेज, आरडीएस कॉलेज, साइंस व अन्य महत्वपूर्ण कॉलेजों में स्पोर्ट्स की व्यवस्था करने से ज्यादा यूथ को लाभ होगा।
  • प्राचार्य ममता रानी ने कहा कि बड़े-बड़े कॉम्प्लेक्स बना देने से शहर स्मार्ट नहीं होगा। शहर को स्मार्ट सिटी बनाना है तो यहां सबसे पहले ट्रैफिक व पानी की समस्या से मुक्ति के लिए ड्रेनेज व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त कीजिए।
  • डॉ. इकबाल मोहम्मद शमी ने कहा-ये कैसा स्मार्ट शहर है, जहां मार्केटिंग करने निकली महिलाओं के यूरिनल की भी व्यवस्था नहीं हो।
  • नगर विधायक विजेंद्र चौधरी ने फुटपाथी दुकानदारों व स्लम बस्ती को हटाने पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा कि कलेक्ट्रेट, बस स्टैंड समेत अधिकारियों का जो एक-एक बीघा में आवास है। उसको शहर से शिफ्ट किया जाए। शहर से सटे ग्रामीण इलाके का भी विकास होना चाहिए।
  • रमेश टिकमानी ने फेस लिफ्टिंग के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी।
  • नितिन बंसल ने कहा- एबीडी एरिया का नक्शा बना हमें दिया जाए।
  • सदस्यों के नहीं होने से नगर आयुक्त शामिल नहीं हुए, जबकि मेयर ने पहले ही शामिल होने से इनकार कर दिया था।
