अपहरण की वारदात:अपहृत ठेकेदार का पुत्र बरामद, महिला समेत तीन गिरफ्तार, रिश्ते के चाचा व दादा ने किया था अपहरण

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • ट्रैक्टर खरीदने के कारण बच्चे के पिता आ गए थे आरोपियों के निशाने पर, फिरौती वसूलने के बाद हत्या की थी साजिश

माेतीपुर थाना क्षेत्र के माेरसंडी निवासी शत्रुघ्न राम के 6 वर्षीय पुत्र कृष्णमोहन कुमार के अपहरण की गुत्थी पुलिस ने सुलझा ली है। बच्चे काे पुलिस ने शिवहर जिले के श्यामपुर भटहां थाने के अहुआरा गांव से बरामद कर लिया है।

एसएसपी जयंत कांत ने बताया कि रिश्ते के चाचा व दादा ने मिलकर बच्चे के अपहरण की साजिश रची थी। मामले में दाेनाें रिश्तेदार रंजीत राम व राहुल कुमार के अलावा अहुआरा गांव निवासी नीलम देवी काे गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

पुलिस ने दाेनाें मास्टरमाइंड के पास से दाे देसी लोडेड पिस्तौल भी बरामद किया है। एसएसपी ने बताया कि शत्रुघ्न ने हाल ही में ट्रैक्टर खरीदा है। जिससे उसके गाेतिया के भाई रंजीत और राहुल काे लगा कि इसके पास काफी माल है। तब उसने शत्रुघ्न के बेटे का अपहरण कर फिरौती में माेटी रकम वसूलने की साजिश रची।

इसमें उसने राजेपुर के सुशील सहनी और गाेसाइपुर के बच्चन पंडित से मदद ली। इन दाेनाें ने ही बच्चे के अपहरण के बाद अहुआरा के नीलम देवी के पास छिपा कर रखा था। अपहर्ताओं का प्लान था कि फिरौती की राशि वसूलने के बाद बच्चे की हत्या कर देंगे।

7 नवंबर काे बच्चा लापता हुआ था। 8 अप्रैल काे फिरौती के लिए दाे अलग-अलग नंबरों से जब शत्रुघ्न काे काॅल आया। इसके बाद एएसपी पश्चिमी सैयद इमरान मसूद के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम गठित की गई।

टीम ने सर्विलांस के जरिए दाेनाें नंबरों का लोकेशन लिया। फिर काॅल डिटेल के आधार पर पहले दाेनाें आरोपियों काे पकड़ा गया। दाेनाें से पूछताछ के बाद बच्चे काे अहुआरा से बरामद किया गया। मामले में फरार सुशील सहनी और बच्चन पंडित काे पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस टीम छापेमारी कर रही है।

