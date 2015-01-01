पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संकट में अन्नदाता:खेतों में जलजमाव से बुवाई शुरू नहीं, दुकानाें-एजेंसियों में ही रह गए बीज

मुजफ्फरपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • राई-सरसाें, आलू के बाद मक्का-गेहूं बुवाई प्रभावित

(अरविंद कुमार) पहले इस समय तक मक्का और गेहूं की फसल बुवाई शुरू हो चुकी हाेती थी। लेकिन, इस वर्ष स्थिति पूरी तरह उल्टी है। जिले में सभी प्रखंडों के खेतों में अब तक जलजमाव से रबी फसल बुवाई मुश्किल है। राई-सरसाें और आलू के बाद मक्का-गेहूं की देर से भी बुवाई कठिन है। अब तक किसानों ने रबी फसलों की बीज खरीद शुरू भी नहीं की है। इससे बीज दुकानदार और थोक विक्रेता भी परेशान हैं।

अप्रैल के अंत से मानसून की विदाई तक लगातार भारी बारिश के कारण खरीफ फसलों का उत्पादन बुरी तरह प्रभावित रहा। गेहूं के बाद धान की फसल भी बर्बाद हो गई। सितंबर के अंत में भी सामान्य से डेढ़-दोगुनी अधिक बारिश के कारण अब तक खेतों में व्यापक जलजमाव है। फसल बुवाई तो दूर, खेत जाेतना भी मुश्किल है। जबकि, हर साल अब तक नवंबर में रबी बुवाई का पीक सीजन होता था।

इधर, सहायक जिला कृषि व नोडल अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि अनुदानित गेहूं बीज उपलब्ध कराने की व्यापक तैयारी है। सरकार ने बीज उपलब्धता का जिम्मा बीआरबीएन को दिया है। विभिन्न योजनाओं के साथ 31.5 हजार हेक्टेयर खेत में बुवाई के लिए अनुदानित गेहूं बीज का वितरण दीपावली के बाद शुरू हो जाएगा।

लेट तक गेहूं की बुवाई की उम्मीद: अखाड़ाघाट में वैशाली इंटरप्राइजेज के प्रोपराइटर गोलू कुमार ने कहा कि इस साल तेलहन बुवाई बीते सालों की अपेक्षा 40 से 50 फीसदी तक कम हुई है।

रबी फसल का लक्ष्य
फसल निर्धारित लक्ष्य
गेहूं 95 हजार हेक्टेयर
मक्का 21 हजार हेक्टेयर
चना 1100 हेक्टेयर
मटर 910 हेक्टेयर
दलहन 4190 हेक्टेयर
राई/सरसों 7030 हेक्टेयर
तीसी 570 हेक्टेयर
सूर्यमुखी 410 हेक्टेयर
जौ 150 हेक्टेयर
तिलहन 8010 हेक्टेयर

