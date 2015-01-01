पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुजफ्फरपुर में छात्र की हत्या:ड्यूक हॉस्टल में अवैध तरीके से रह रहे छात्र को गोलियों से भूना, मौत; प्राचार्य ने कहा-जांच हाेगी

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
घटनास्थल के पास जांच करती पुलिस।
  • चाचा ने गांव के ही व्यक्ति पर जताया जमीन विवाद में हत्या करवाने का शक

एलएस काॅलेज के ड्यूक हॉस्टल के सामने का मैदान मंगलवार की शाम तीन बजे गाेलियाें की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा। बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने कटरा के धनाैर निवासी छात्र राजवर्धन कुमार काे खदेड़ कर गाेली मार दी। उसकी माैत हाे गई। गाेली चलते ही मैदान में क्रिकेट खेल रहे छात्र जान बचाने के लिए भागे।

घटनास्थल से पुलिस ने 8 खाेखा बरामद किया है। मृतक के सिर व सीने में छह से अधिक गाेली लगी थी। वह विवि में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स में पीजी का छात्र था। जांच काे पहुंची एसआईटी काे हॉस्टल गेट के पास झाड़ी में बेस बाॅल स्टिक मिला है। एसआईटी ने हॉस्टल में वर्चस्व काे लेकर घटना हाेने की अशंका जताई।

हालांकि, एसकेएमसीएच में राजवर्धन के चाचा रामनरेश सिंह ने जमीन विवाद में गांव के ही राम विनोद सिंह पर साजिश रच हत्या कराने का आरोप लगाया। मृतक के चाचा ने साेनू मिश्र और माेनू मिश्र की संलिप्तता भी हत्या में बताई। हालांकि, रामनरेश सिंह के मीडिया के सामने इस आरोप काे वहां मौजूद कुछ ग्रामीणों ने झूठा करार दिया। इस पर पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के सामने हंगामा हाे गया। नगर डीएसपी राम नरेश पासवान ने ग्रामीणों काे अलग कर हंगामा शांत कराया। देर शाम तक परिजनों ने बयान दर्ज नहीं कराया।

हाॅस्टल में अवैध ढंग से रह रहा था मृतक समेत 6 छात्र, प्राचार्य ने कहा-जांच हाेगी

ड्यूक हॉस्टल में राज वर्धन समेत आधा दर्जन छात्र अवैध ढंग से रह रहे थे। पुलिस ने उसके कमरे की तलाशी ली। उसके सामान से बहुत कुछ पुलिस काे नहीं मिला। कमरा नंबर 69 में वह रहता था। उसके नाम डॉक्टर का पर्ची भी मिला है। एलएस काॅलेज के प्राचार्य डाॅ. ओपी राय ने बताया कि हॉस्टल में मात्र सात छात्रों काे कमरा आवंटन था। हॉस्टल के कमरे में यदि राजवर्धन के सामान मिले हैं ताे निश्चित ही अवैध ढंग से रह रहा था। इसकी जांच की जाएगी।
एक दिन पहले विवि इलाके से पिस्टल साथ धराया था शातिर

एक दिन पहले विवि इलाके से पुलिस ने तुर्की के एक शातिर काे लेडेड पिस्टल के साथ दबोचा था। उससे पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस मामले में छापेमारी कर रही थी। गोबरसही के प्रभात नगर से भी टॉफी यादव नामक शातिर काे दबोचा गया था।

दाे युवक पिस्टल से चला रहा था गाेली

ड्यूक हॉस्टल में राजवर्धन अपने कमरे में था। 2 बाइक से 6 हमलावर पहुंचे थे। हॉस्टल में ही पहले उठा-पटक हुई। वहां से खींचकर बाहर लाया। भागा तो हमलावरों ने उसे पेड़ के पास दबाेच लिया। यहीं पर उसे गाेली मारी गई। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने कहा कि दाे युवक पिस्टल से गाेली चला रहा था। 10 राउंड से अधिक गाेली चली है।

हॉस्टल अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद

एलएस कॉलेज कैंपस में छात्र की हत्या के बाद ड्यूक हॉस्टल को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। प्राचार्य डॉक्टर ओपी राय ने कैंपस और इसके आसपास के क्षेत्र में गश्ती किए जाने को लेकर पुलिस को पत्र लिखा है। सभी छात्रों को बुधवार सुबह 10:00 बजे तक हर हाल में हॉस्टल खाली करने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है।

बमबाजी व गाेली बारी का था आरोपी

नगर डीएसपी राम नरेश पासवान ने बताया कि राजवर्धन विवि थाने के आर्म्स एक्ट व विस्फोटक अधिनियम का आरोपी रहा है। वह इस मामले में जेल गया था। विवि इलाके में बमबाजी व फायरिंग मामले में भी आरोपी था।

हाल ही में जेल से निकला था राजवर्धन
कटरा थाने के वर्ष 2017 के मामले में राजवर्धन काे जेल भेजा गया था। लूट और आर्म्स एक्ट के मामले में पुलिस ने उसे जेल भेजा था। पुलिस टीम उसका आपराधिक रिकार्ड खंगाल रही है। अहियापुर थाने का केस रिकार्ड पलटा जा रहा है। एसएसपी ने कहा कि आपराधिक चरित्र था, हत्या की वजह की जांच चल रही है।

