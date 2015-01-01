पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीबीएसई:ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़ने वाले छात्र मनोदर्पण पर काउंसेलर से पूछ रहे सवाल- बिना तैयारी के कैसे दें परीक्षा

मुजफ्फरपुर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संकट के कारण होली से दीपावली तक स्कूली छात्र घर में कैद रहकर ही पढ़ाई करने पर मजबूर हुए हैं। इस बीच अनिवार्य की गई ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से अधिकतर बच्चे नहीं जुड़ पा रहे हैं। ऐसे बच्चे सीबीएसई की ओर से शुरू किए गए मनोदर्पण पोर्टल पर काउंसेलर से अपने मन की उलझनों को साझा कर रहे हैं।

बच्चों का कहना है कि उन्हें बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होना है, लेकिन तैयारी अब भी आधी-अधूरी है। नियमित रूप से ऑनलाइन क्लास नहीं कर सके हैं। 10वीं के छात्र अमन ने काउंसेलर से पूछा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नेटवर्क की समस्या होने के कारण और मोबाइल की उपलब्धता नहीं होने से उसकी तैयारी अधूरी है। इस स्थिति में वह कैसे परीक्षा में शामिल होगा। छात्रों के इंटरनल असेसमेंट संबंधित सवाल पर भी काउंसेलर चुप्पी साध ले रहे हैं। वहीं, सीबीएसई के काउंसेलर डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार ने बताया कि मनोदर्पण पर बच्चों के कई सवाल आ रहे हैं।

इसमें बच्चे इंटरनल असेसमेंट के आधार पर दिए जाने वाले अंक को लेकर सवाल कर रहे हैं। बोर्ड की ओर से कोई स्पष्ट गाइडलाइन नहीं होने के कारण वे भी कुछ स्पष्ट जवाब नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। इंडियन एसोसिएशन ऑफ स्कूल्स शिक्षा मंत्री और सीएम से मिलकर स्कूल खोलने से संबंधित निर्देश जारी करने का निवेदन करेगा।

एसो. के सचिव सुमन कुमार ने बताया, बोर्ड परीक्षा के मद्देनजर बच्चों को आखिरी क्षण में विशेष तैयारी की जरूरत होगी। ऐसे में पूरी सुरक्षा और मानकों के अनुसार स्कूल खोलने से संबंधित गाइडलाइन जारी की जाए। डीएवी के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक एसके झा ने बताया, पैरेंट्स की दिलचस्पी नहीं होने से ऑनलाइन क्लास में बच्चे उत्साह के साथ नहीं जुड़ पा रहे। पैरेंट्स बच्चों को इसके लिए मोटिवेट करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसाउथ अफ्रीका में रहने वाले महात्मा गांधी के परपोते का संक्रमण से निधन; ईरान में खतरनाक हुई दूसरी लहर - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें