पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनावायरस:मुजफ्फरपुर में आज से 6 हजार सैंपल का टारगेट, कोरोना संक्रमण फिर बढ़ने की आशंका

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण फिर बढ़ने की आशंका को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अलर्ट जारी किया है। प्रधान सचिव प्रत्यय अमृत ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग कर मुजफ्फरपुर में जांच का दायरा बढ़ा प्रतिदिन कम से कम 6000 करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार में रिकवरी रेट काफी अच्छा है और संक्रमण भी कम हो रहा। लेकिन, मुश्किलें पूरी तरह खत्म नहीं हुई हैं।

ऐसे मे हमें पूरी तरह सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने केरल का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि वहां भी संक्रमण की दर काफी कम हो गई थी। लोगाें ने सतर्कता छोड़ दी। इस बीच ओणम पर्व के बाद संक्रमण अचानक तेजी से बढ़ गया। महापर्व छठ में दिल्ली, मुंबई, कोलकाता समेत देश के कई हिस्सों से बड़ी संख्या में लाेग आए हुए हैं। उन पर नजर रख कर अधिक से अधिक सैंपल की जांच कराई जाए।
पीएचसी को हर दिन 400 सैंपल की जांच का निर्देश: सीएस डॉ. एसपी सिंह ने सभी पीएचसी प्रभारियों व सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक को अधिक से अधिक सैंपल जांच कराने का निर्देश दिया है। पीएचसी प्रभारियों को प्रतिदिन कम से कम 400 सैंपल की जांच कराने के लिए कहा है। एसीएमओ डॉ. विनय शर्मा ने बताया कि जांच का दायरा बढ़ाया जा रहा है। रविवार से 6000 से अधिक जांच करने के लिए सैंपल लेने का टारगेट है। वहीं, मुजफ्फरपुर में शनिवार को 25 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।

दिल्ली से लौटी महिला की कोरोना से मौत, बेटा भी पॉजिटिव

सरैया प्रखंड के एक गांव की कोरोना संक्रमित एक महिला की पटना के एक अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। छठ पर्व को लेकर पूरा परिवार मंगलवार को वाहन से दिल्ली से घर पहुंचा था। तबीयत बिगड़ने पर 45 वर्षीय महिला को मुजफ्फरपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। कोरोना जांच में पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर उसे पटना रेफर कर दिया गया, जहां शुक्रवार को उसकी मौत हो गई।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, मृतका के शव का दाह-संस्कार कर दिया गया। इधर, गांव में संक्रमण फैलने के खतरे के मद्देनजर शनिवार को कोरोना जांच शिविर लगाया गया। इसमें 176 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें मृतका का 21 वर्षीय पुत्र भी पॉजिटिव पाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें