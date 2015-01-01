पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर आयुक्त ने कहा:छठ घाटाें की सफाई-प्रकाश व्यवस्था को टीम गठित, अविलंब साफ-सफाई व पहुंच पथ को दुरुस्त करने का दिया आदेश

मुजफ्फरपुर14 मिनट पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच छठ घाटाें की सफाई को लेकर जारी उहापोह पर विराम लगाते हुए सोमवार को नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय ने टीम का गठन किया।

शहर के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण छठ घाटों में शामिल सिकंदरपुर सीढ़ी घाट, अखाड़ाघाट, आश्रम घाट, लकड़ीढाही घाट, चंदवारा घाट के अलावा तीन पोखरिया तालाब व साहू व पोखर की साफ-सफाई को लेकर टीम गठित की गई है।

महापौर सुरेश कुमार ने छठ घाट की सफाई को लेकर नगर आयुक्त को पत्र लिखा। इसके आलोक में नगर आयुक्त ने टीम गठन का आदेश जारी किया है। नगर आयुक्त ने सिकंदरपुर सीढ़ीघाट अखाड़ाघाट की साफ-सफाई की जिम्मेदारी जूनियर इंजीनियर राजकुमार पासवान, जबकि अनुश्रवण की जिम्मेदारी उप नगर आयुक्त राकेश कुमार को दी है।

2-2 कर्मचारियों की भी नियुक्ति की गई है। आश्रमघाट व लकड़ीढाही घाट की जिम्मेदारी जूनियर इंजीनियर पवन कुमार को दी गई है। चंदवारा, तीन पोखरिया तालाब व साहू पोखर छठ घाट की सफाई व प्रकाश व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी जूनियर इंजीनियर कुमार गौरव को दी गई है।

