सरैया:भाजपा कार्यालय पर हमले की अफवाह से सरैया बाजार में बनी तनाव की स्थिति

मुजफ्फरपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरैया में तनाव के बीच बाजार में गश्त लगाती पुलिस।
  • दाे लाेगाें काे पकड़ने के बाद शाम में पुलिस ने पीआर बांड पर किया मुक्त

अफवाह के कारण पारू विधान सभा में मतदान के बाद एक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी व भाजपा प्रत्याशी के कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच में तनाव की स्थिति बन गई। गंभीर स्थिति देख कर देर रात सरैया थाना की पुलिस अर्धसैनिक बलों के साथ सरैया बाजार में गश्त लगाती रही। मामले काे लेकर बताया गया कि निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई के तहत मध्य विद्यालय रेवा में पूर्व व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर सिंह सहित 2 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हुई।

मतदान खत्म हाेने के बाद दाेनाें काे पीआर बांड पर छोड़ दिया गया। जिसके बाद एक प्रत्याशी द्वारा विरोध में भाजपा कार्यालय पर हमले की अफवाह उड़ाई गई। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी शंकर प्रसाद यादव का आरोप है कि रेवा में मेरे ऊपर राेड़ेबाजी की गई। इसके बाद भाजपा कार्यालय पर भी सैकड़ों की संख्या में प्रत्याशी के समर्थक जुट गए। इधर, सरैया पुलिस ने मनिकपुर चौक से लेकर सरैया बाजार तक पुलिस गश्त बढ़ा दी है। थानाध्यक्ष अजय कुमार पासवान अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों के साथ पूरे चौकसी बरत रहे हैं।

बरूराज विधान सभा: जहांगीरपुर मालिकाना बूथ पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पोलिंग एजेंट की पिटाई

बरूराज विधान सभा क्षेत्र में भारी सुरक्षा के बीच मतदान हुअा। सुबह से ही विभिन्न बूथों पर खास कर महिलाओं और पहली बार मतदान करने युवाओं में खासा उत्साह था। जहांगीरपुर मालिकाना बूथ संख्या 225 पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के पोलिंग एजेंट उमाशंकर सहनी की दूसरे प्रत्याशी के समर्थकों ने चुनाव समाप्त होते ही रास्ते में घेर कर की पिटाई कर दी।

हरौना बूथ संख्या 170 पर पहली बार मतदान करने आई खुशबू कुमारी ने बताया कि पहली बार मतदान किया है अच्छा लगा। बूथ संख्या 222 पर निशा कुमारी ने पहली वार वोट डालने के बाद बहुत खुश थी। पिंक बूथ सहित अन्य बूथों पर निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा वोटरों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क सैनिटाइजर व ग्लब्स की व्यवस्था कराई गई थी। वोटर भी मतदान के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए मतदान किए।

