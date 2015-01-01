पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • Tension Prevails On The Agenda Of The Corporation Board Meeting, The Mayor Wrote A Letter To The CM Saying Take Action On The City Commissioner

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिग कंट्रोवर्सी:निगम बोर्ड बैठक के एजेंडे पर तनातनी कायम, महापौर ने सीएम को पत्र लिख कहा- नगर आयुक्त पर करें कार्रवाई

मुजफ्फरपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था अर्से से बेपटरी है। आपसी टकराव में गंदगी का ढेर है। बदहाली बयां करती यह तस्वीर जवाहरलाल रोड की है।
  • मेयर के पत्र से 13 डिग्री तापमान में भी गरमाई राजनीति, नगर आयुक्त व पार्षदों के अधिकार-कर्तव्य के प्रस्ताव से बढ़ी तल्खी

नगर निगम बोर्ड की प्रस्तावित बैठक में वार्ड पार्षद व नगर आयुक्त के कर्तव्य-अधिकार पर विचार के प्रस्ताव पर तल्खी मंगलवार की शाम खुल कर सामने आ गई। नगर आयुक्त की ओर से बोर्ड की बैठक से संबंधित पत्र नहीं जारी हाेने पर महापौर ने सरकार से हस्तक्षेप की मांग की है। उन्होंने नगर आयुक्त के खिलाफ कई गंभीर आरोप लगा कार्रवाई की भी मांग की है। महापौर के इस पत्र से 13 डिग्री तापमान में भी निगम की सियासत गरमा गई है। उल्लेखनीय है कि निगम बोर्ड की 18 दिसंबर की बैठक को लेकर महापौर ने 7 दिसंबर को नगर आयुक्त को पत्र लिखा। औपचारिक रूप से नगर आयुक्त को ही बैठक बुलानी है। लेकिन, मंगलवार की शाम तक नगर आयुक्त ने बैठक का पत्र जारी नहीं किया। इसके बाद महापौर सुरेश कुमार ने मुख्यमंत्री, उपमुख्यमंत्री सह नगर विकास मंत्री, प्रधान सचिव नगर विकास, प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त और डीएम को पत्र लिख कर पूरी जानकारी दी।

पत्र में महापौर ने कहा है कि प्रावधान के मुताबिक सशक्त स्थायी समिति एवं पार्षदों के बोर्ड की बैठक में विचारणीय विषय मुख्य पार्षद के निर्देशन में तैयार किए जाएंगे। फिर भी नगर आयुक्त बैठक के प्रस्ताव के लिए उनकी सहमति का दबाव बना रहे हैं। साथ ही नगर निगम बोर्ड, सशक्त स्थायी समिति, वार्ड पार्षद एवं नगर आयुक्त के कर्तव्य व अधिकार पर विचार और अधिनियम के विपरीत निगम में स्थानांतरण पर विचार के प्रस्ताव को हटाने का दबाव दे रहे हैं। बैठक नहीं बुलाने और इसके बहिष्कार की बात कहते हैं।

अब अपर नगर आयुक्त व उप नगर आयुक्त के कार्यों की समीक्षा नहीं

इस बीच पहले जारी पत्र में अपर नगर आयुक्त व तीनों उप नगर आयुक्त के कार्यों की समीक्षा का भी प्रस्ताव शामिल था। अब इस बिंदु काे आपसी समन्वय से हटाने की बात कही गई है। इसमें एक वरिष्ठ पार्षद की भूमिका अहम रही। नगर आयुक्त व पार्षदों के अधिकार एवं कर्तव्य पर अहं के टकराव में सहमति नहीं बन सकी। वैसे बैठक का पत्र जारी हाेने की भी चर्चा ताे रही, पर इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हुई। दूसरी ओर, मेयर के पत्र की बाबत नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय ने कहा कि उनके कार्यालय काे ऐसा काेई पत्र नहीं मिला है।

उधर, नगर आयुक्त ने एजेंडा में संशोधन के लिए लिखा पत्र, कर्मचारियों के स्थानांतरण को ठहराया जायज

संशोधन करने काे कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर निगम कर्मियों का स्थानांतरण नियम के तहत, निगम हित में और पूर्व स्थायी समिति के निर्णय के आलाेक में किया है। इसके पूर्व नगर आयुक्त ने एक और पत्र लिख कर एजेंडे पर आपत्ति जताई थी। कहा था कि स्थानांतरण पर आपत्ति के संबंध में विधिवत पत्र दिया गया था। उस पर किसी ने लिखित आपत्ति नहीं जताई। ऐसे में इस पर नए सिरे से विचार की न जरूरत है और न ही न्यायोचित।

निगम आयुक्त के अनुसार सशक्त स्थायी समिति में बार-बार तीन साल से जमे कर्मियों के तबादले का निर्णय हुआ था। पहले भी सशक्त स्थायी समिति और निगम बोर्ड की बैठकों में हमेशा यही शिकायत रहती थी। ऐसे में श्री मैत्रेय ने पूछा है कि नियम का उल्लंघन कैसे हुआ है? साथ ही निगम बोर्ड की सहमति की आवश्यकता काे लेकर नियम की जानकारी मांगी है। एजेंडा संशोधित कर भेजने काे कहा है।

इधर, उपमुख्यमंत्री आज विकास की करेंगे समीक्षा

मुजफ्फरपुर में साफ-सफाई और विकास योजनाओं की उपमुख्यमंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद बुधवार को पटना में समीक्षा करेंगे। उप मुख्यमंत्री की समीक्षा बैठक में मुजफ्फरपुर के सांसद, नगर विधायक, मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर और नगर आयुक्त को शामिल होना है। निगम की ओर से विकास योजनाओं की समीक्षा रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई है। इधर, महापौर सुरेश कुमार का आरोप है कि नगर निगम में मनमानी चल रही है।

बैठक में उन्हें शामिल होना है, लेकिन निगम में चल रही विकास योजनाओं का प्रतिवेदन उन्हें मंगलवार शाम तक नहीं मिला। जबकि, समीक्षा बैठक का मेन एजेंडा यही रहेगा। यह जनप्रतिनिधि का अपमान है। मेयर के अनुसार निगम में जनप्रतिनिधियों की लगातार इसी तरह उपेक्षा की जाती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें