नैनो कार में आग:खबड़ा मंदिर के समीप रात में कार में आग धू-धू कर जली, कार सवार का पता नहीं

मुजफ्फरपुर15 मिनट पहले
गोबरसही-रामदयालु हाईवे पर जलती कार।

गोबरसही-रामदयालु हाईवे पर खबड़ा मंदिर के पास शुक्रवार की रात नैनो कार धू-धू कर जल गई। सूचना पर फायर ब्रिगेड ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आग बुझाई। कार का कोई दावेदार सामने नहीं आया है। सदर पुलिस का कहना है, लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंचे। खबड़ा मंदिर के पहले रोड किनारे कार जल रही थी।

शहर से हाईवे तक ट्रैफिक जाम, बारात की कई गाड़ियां फंसी : शहर से लेकर हाईवे तक शुक्रवार को भी दोपहर में स्टेशन रोड, अघोरिया बाजार रोड और देवी मंदिर रोड में भीषण जाम लगा। दोपहर में स्टेशन रोड में सदर अस्पताल रोड से मालगोदाम चौक तक दो घंटे जाम रहा।

रात में गोबरसही से रामदयालु तक हाईवे पर जाम में बारात की कई गाड़ियां भी फंस गईं। रामदयालु से गोबरसही तक महल 3 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने में लोगों को 1 से 2 घंटे लग गए।

