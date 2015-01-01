पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • The Commission Sought A Report On The Phase Of Panchayat Elections, This Time The Counting Of Votes Will Take Place At The Subdivision Headquarters

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत और ग्राम कचहरी चुनाव:पंचायत चुनाव के चरण काे लेकर आयोग ने मांगी रिपाेर्ट,  इस बार अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में हाेगी मतगणना

मुजफ्फरपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के सचिव योगेंद्र राम ने जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डीएम डाॅ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह काे अगले साल मार्च से मई तक प्रस्तावित त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत और ग्राम कचहरी चुनाव के लिए प्रस्ताव मांगा है।

आयोग ने डीएम से मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में पंचायत चुनाव कितने चरणों में शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हाे सकता है, इस बाबत जानकारी मांगी है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देश के अनुसार अधिकतम 9 चरणों में चुनाव कराना है।

आयोग की तैयारी के अनुसार चुनाव में केंद्रीय सुरक्षा बलाें की तैनाती हाेगी। इस बार अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में मतगणना केंद्र बनेंगे। इसके लिए बड़े हाॅल का चयन करने काे कहा गया है। आयोग ने डीएम से पंचायत चुनाव के चरण काे लेकर प्रखंडवार जानकारी देने काे कहा है।

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण बदली हुई परिस्थिति के अनुसार तैयारी करने काे कहा है। विस चुनाव की तुलना में पंचायत चुनाव में अधिक बूथ हाेने के कारण मतदान कर्मियों और सुरक्षाबलों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। इसलिए केंद्रीय बलाें की प्रतिनियुक्ति का निर्णय हुआ है। डीएम से जिले में कितने चरणों में मतदान होगा इसकी प्रखंडवार जानकारी दाे सप्ताह में देने काे कहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें