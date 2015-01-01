पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:मुशहरी में राशि नहीं मिलने पर रसोइया ने प्रखंड कार्यालय पर किया हंगामा

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाताओं को सैनिटाइज किया, लेकिन राशि भुगतान में की जा रही मनमानी
  • बीडीओ ने कहा-चुनाव कार्य में लगे सभी पंचायत कर्मियों को मिलेगी राशि

बोचहां विधान सभा अंतर्गत मुशहरी प्रखंड की 22 पंचायत व मुजफ्फरपुर विधानसभा अन्तर्गत मुशहरी की अन्य 4 पंचायताें में सम्पन्न विधान सभा चुनाव में वरीय अधिकारी के निर्देश पर चुनाव कार्य में लगे रसोइया ने बकाया राशि नहीं मिलने पर प्रखंड कार्यालय पर जमकर हंगामा किया।

इनका आराेप था कि 7 नवम्बर को सम्पन्न चुनाव में वरीय अधिकारी के निर्देश पर विभिन्न मतदान केंद्राें पर कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मतदाताओं को सैनिटाइज करने का कार्य सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक लिया गया। कुछ मतदान केंद्र पर रसोइया से खाना बनाने का कार्य भी लिया गया है।

बकाया राशि भुगतान के लिए बुधवार को प्रखण्ड कार्यालय बुलाया गया, लेकिन आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को भुगतान किया जा रहा है जबकि रसोइया को बकाया राशि का भुगतान करने में मनमानी की जा रही है। बताया कि राशि का भुगतान नहीं करने पर सभी मिलकर आंदोलन करेंगे।

बोले बीडीओ- बीडीओ ने बताया कि चुनाव कार्य में लगे सभी प्रखण्ड कर्मियों को बकाया राशि का भुगतान शुरू कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि चुनाव कार्य में पंचायत स्तर पर सेविका, सहायिका, आशा, विद्यालय की रसोईया, आवास सहायक, विकास मित्र सहित सभी कर्मियों को चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगाया गया था। चुनाव कार्य में लगे सभी पंचायत कर्मियों को बकाया राशि मिलेगी।

