बिहार चुनाव:युवाओं पर भारी वरीय नागरिकों का उत्साह, कहा- लाेकतंत्र के लिए निभाते हैं जिम्मेदारी

मुजफ्फरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मतदान के बाद बुजुर्ग महिला।
  • प्रेरणादायी : 80 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र, बेटा-पोता की मदद से पहुंचे मतदान केंद्र पर
  • बोले- घर पर ही बैलेट से मतदान की सुविधा की नहीं थी जानकारी, इसलिए मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंच निभाया फर्ज

बिहार विधानसभा के दूसरे चरण के चुनाव में जिले के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्राें में वरीय नागरिकाें का उत्साह युवाओं पर भारी पड़ता दिखा। उम्र भले 80 वर्ष से अधिक हाे, मतदान के लिए बूथ पर जरूर पहुंचे। कोई लाठी टेकते, ताे काेई बेटे-पोतों की मदद से। कहा- बेखौफ होकर लाेकतंत्र के प्रति इसी तरह जिम्मेदारी निभाते आए हैं।

कांटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र का गांधी जानकी उच्चतर माध्यमिक स्कूल भटौना बूथ। 85 वर्षीय रामाशीष प्रसाद पोते के साथ मतदान करने के लिए पहुंचे थे। कहा- अब तक सभी विधानसभा व लोकसभा चुनावाें में मतदान किया है। उस समय भी जबकि सड़क नहीं थी, बूथ पर पहुंचने का साधन नहीं था। अब ताे सुविधाएं काफी बढ़ गई हैं। हालांकि, वोटरों में उत्साह भी है।

यह पूछे जाने पर कि बुजुर्गाें के लिए ताे घर पर ही बैलेट पेपर से मतदान कराने की सुविधा थी, ताे कहा उन्हें इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली। उधर, 80 वर्षीय सूर्यदेव ने कहा कि अब तक हर चुनाव में मतदान किया है। अाज भी अपने घर से 500 मीटर दूर बूथ तक धीरे-धीरे पहुंचे हैं। रास्ते में सहारा देने के लिए पड़ोस का एक युवक मिल गया।

हरपुर बेनी प्राथमिक विद्यालय बूथ पर मतदान करने पहुंचे 82 वर्षीय कामेश्वर पांडेय ने कहा कि घर पर बैलेट पेपर से मतदान की सुविधा की जानकारी नहीं थी। बुजुर्ग होने के कारण उन्होंने खुद ताे वाेट किया ही, परिवार व आसपास के अन्य लाेगाें को भी इसके लिए प्रेरित किया। उधर, गांधी जानकी स्कूल स्थित बूथ पर वोटिंग के लिए स्टैंड के सहारे पहुंचीं दिव्यांग आयशा खातून ने बताया कि घर में कोई नहीं होने से उसे खुद चलकर बूथ तक आना पड़ा है।

जज्बा : 96 साल के रुदल पंडित व 90 साल की सियावती देवी ने उत्साह से किया मतदान

96 साल की उम्र में भी रुदल पंडित का वोट गिराने का जज्बा कम नहीं हुआ। सुबह 8 बजे के पहले ही धोती-कुर्ता पहन कर वह बेटे बंका पंडित के सहयोग से कुड़िया बूथ पहुंचे। 9:30 बजे वोट डाला। 90 साल के गोपाल सिंह ने पुत्रों अशोक सिंह, मनोज सिंह व पोते अंकित के सहयोग से कथैया बूथ पर मतदान किया। गोपाल सिंह ने कहा कि ब्रह्मबाबा चाहे, ताे अगली बार भी वाेट गिराएंगे। 90 साल की सियावती देवी पोती आयुषी व सुरुचि, बहू खुशबू देवी और उमा देवी के साथ ऑटो से धूमनगर मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचीं।

