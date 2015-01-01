पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एंबुलेंस को भी रास्ता नहीं:जाम ऐसा कि मरीज को कंधे पर लादकर ले जाना पड़ा अस्पताल, रात तक नहीं खुला

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिनभर पुलिस की मशक्कत के बावजूद रात 8:00 बजे तक नहीं सुचारु हाे सकी व्यवस्था
  • जाम की मूल वजहें : आगे निकलने की हाेड़, अवैध पार्किंग व दुकानें

महापर्व छठ और रविवार पड़ने से 3 दिनों की छुट्टी के बाद सोमवार को शहर में चौतरफा ट्रैफिक जाम की समस्या से लाेगाें काे दाे-चार हाेना पड़ा। दिनभर यातायात व्यवस्था चरमराई रही। एनएच से शहर की गलियों तक में लोग घंटों सड़क पर फंसे रहे। ब्रह्मपूरा, जूरन छपरा, सरैयागंज टावर चौक, अखाड़ाघाट पुल, मोतीझील ओवरब्रिज और एनएच 28 पर रामदयालु नगर में समस्या विकट रही।

माेतीझील ओवरब्रिज पर ट्रैफिक जाम
माेतीझील ओवरब्रिज पर ट्रैफिक जाम

मरीज काे लेकर जूरन छपरा जा रहा एंबुलेंस ब्रह्मपुरा में ऐसे फंस गया कि थक-हार कर परिजन एंबुलेंस से उतर मरीज काे कंधे पर लाद कर ले गए। अखाड़ाघाट पुल पर शाम 5:00 बजे आगे निकलने की हाेड़ में एक तरफ सिकंदरपुर मोड़ और दूसरी ओर बांध रोड में राज नारायण सिंह कॉलेज तक वाहनों की बेतरतीब कतार लग गई। बाइक सवार तक को निकलने में 45 मिनट लग गए।

ब्रह्मपुरा और जूरन छपरा के हेवी ट्रैफिक से बचने के लिए लोग लक्ष्मी चौक से सिकंदरपुर मन रोड हो कर निकलने लगे। नतीजा हुआ कि सिकंदरपुर रोड में भी भयंकर जाम लग गया। एक किलोमीटर दूरी तय करने में लोगों को डेढ़ घंटे लग गए। एनएच 28 पर रामदयालु नगर में जाम का असर गोबरसही चौक तक दिखा।

यहां तीन मुहाने पर पटना, समस्तीपुर और मोतिहारी आने-जाने वाले सैकड़ों वाहन फंस गए। वाहनों की 4 किलोमीटर लंबी कतार लग गई। लोग बस-ऑटाे से उतर पैदल ही निकलने काे मजबूर हाे गए। एसएसपी जयंत कांत के अनुसार ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण और अवैध पार्किंग की वजह से चरमरा रही है। अवैध पार्किंग के कारण मोतीझील में सोमवार को 40 वाहनों का लाल चालान काटा गया।

सख्ती और समझदारी से संभव है समाधान

शहर में ट्रैफिक जाम के लिए प्रशासनिक ढिलाई और लाेगाें की लापरवाही भी जिम्मेदार है। यदि नगर निगम और जिला प्रशासन के साथ पुलिस सख्ती करे, ताे इस समस्या का समाधान संभव है। लाेगाें का जागरूक हाेना भी जरूरी है। लेकिन, बिना प्रशासनिक सख्ती के यह संभव नहीं है। रोज-रोज की जाम की तीन बानगी सामने है।

कलमबाग चाैक की तरफ से ओवरब्रिज पर सज रहीं दुकानें

बीच पुल पर मूंगफली और फल बेचने वाले डेरा जमाए हाेते हैं। ग्राहकों के वाहन के साथ खरीदारी के लिए रुकने के कारण पुल पर एक लेन लगभग पूरी तरह बंद हाे जाता है। लिहाजा दाेनाें लेन का ट्रैफिक बाेझ एक ही लेन पर पड़ता है। निगम अफसरान से लेकर सामान्य प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी तक इस ओर से आंखें मूंदे रखते हैं।

स्टेशन राेड की तरफ मोतीझील ओवरब्रिज पर अवैध ऑटाे स्टैंड

धर्मशाला चाैक के पास पुल पर चढ़ने-उतरने के दाैरान ऑटाे की अवैध पार्किंग के कारण वाहन चालकों काे परेशानी हाेती है। पहले और अधिक सवारी बैठाने के चक्कर में ऑटाे वाले एक-दूसरे से हाेड़ मचाते हैं। इनकी बेतरतीब वाहन लगाने के कारण राेज ही यहां जाम आम है। यहां भी पुलिस-प्रशासन की ओर से सख्ती नहीं हाेती।

पुल पर गोलगप्पा बिक्री, एक लेन में कार, दूसरे में बाइक पार्क

मोतीझील की तरफ पुल पर चढ़ते-उतरते मुहाने पर ही गोलगप्पे की दुकान और यहां लाेगाें का जमघट। पुल पर एक लेन में चारपहिया वाहनों की अवैध पार्किंग, ताे दूसरे में बाइक सवारों कब्जा। नतीजा राेज का महाजाम। पुलिस की लाल चालान की कार्रवाई के बावजूद लाेग नहीं मानते। ऐसे में जाम ताे लगना तय ही है।

कल से हटेगा अतिक्रमण, पहले दिन इमलीचट्टी से मोतीझील की बारी

नगर निगम बुधवार और गुरुवार को शहर में अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ अभियान चलाएगा। सोमवार को नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय ने सिटी मैनेजर व टैक्स दारोगा को इमलीचट्टी से अतिक्रमण हटाने का जिम्मा साैंपा। पहले दिन इमलीचट्टी से मोतीझील तक अतिक्रमण हटाया जाएगा।

