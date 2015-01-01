पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्राइम:सब्जी खरीद रही महिला के गले से बदमाशों ने सरेआम चेन झपटी

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुक्तिनाथ मंदिर के पास की घटना, पीछे से बाइक पर आए 3 बदमाशों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम

रामदयालुनगर स्थित मुक्तिनाथ मंदिर के समीप बाइकर्स गैंग के अपराधियों ने बुधवार की शाम में सब्जी खरीद रही पाेखरिया पीर निवासी रीना कुमारी के गले से चेन झपट लिया। मामले में महिला ने काजी माेहम्मदपुर थाने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। बताया है कि वह सब्जी खरीद रही थी। इसी दौरान पीछे से एक बाइक पर आए तीन बदमाशों ने उनके गले से सोने की चेन झपट ली।

शोर मचाने पर स्थानीय लाेगाें ने बाइक सवार बदमाश को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन वे फरार हो गए। जानकारी मिलने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आसपास में लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज को खंगाला। थानेदार मो. फारूख हुसैन ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज से अपराधियों को चिह्नित करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

बता दें कि हाल में अहियापुर थाना इलाके में बाइकर्स गैंग लगातार सक्रिय था। 10 दिन में आधा दर्जन वारदात अहियापुर में अंजाम दे चुके हैं। बीते दिनाें अहियापुर में दाे बाइक पर सवार चार बदमाशाें काे पकड़ा गया ताे अब शहर के काजी माेहम्मदपुर और सदर इलाके में ये गिराेह सक्रिय हाे गया।

अहियापुर इलाके में हथियार के बल पर हॉस्पिटल संचालक की बाइक लूटी

अहियापुर थाना के मेडिकल फ्लाईओवर के पास अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर हॉस्पिटल संचालक की बाइक लूट ली। बाइक लूट के बाद सभी दरभंगा की ओर फरार हो गए। मामले की शिकायत मनोकामना कुमार ने थाने में की है। बताया कि वह दोस्त के घर से एसकेएमसीएच की तरफ जा रहा था। मेडिकल फ्लाईओवर से पहले बाइक पर सवार दो अपराधियों ने ओवरटेक करके उसकी बाइक रोक दी और चाबी छिन ली। विरोध जताने पर गोली मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद बाइक लूट कर फरार हो गया।

इधर, सेवानिवृत फौजी को लूट के दौरान चाकू से गोदा

अहियापुर के ही भिखनपुर में सेवानिवृत फौजी सह एसकेएमसीएच के गार्ड जेनिस राय को लूट के दौरान चाकू से गोद दिया। पीठ में चाकू लगने से जख्मी गार्ड का एसकेएमसीएच के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में इलाज चल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें