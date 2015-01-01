पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Muzaffarpur
  • The Police System Can Improve, But People Have To Change Their Mindset Or Else They Will Keep Getting Stuck On The Streets Like This

बदलाव:पुलिस व्यवस्था तो सुधार सकती है, पर लोगों को मानसिकता बदलनी होगी नहीं तो ऐसे ही फंसते रहेंगे सड़कों पर

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

माड़ीपुर के पावर हाउस चौक पर बुधवार की शाम 5:30 बजे यातायात जाम का नजारा कुछ ऐसा था। सुबह 9 बजे के बाद दिन भर कमोबेश यही हाल रहा। इसके लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन की अव्यवस्था से कहीं अधिक जिम्मेदार खुद वाहन चालक हैं। क्योंकि, पुलिसकर्मियों के मना करने के बावजूद लोग गाड़ियां नहीं रोकते हैं। बेतरतीब जिधर से मर्जी गाड़ियां मोड़ कर आगे निकलने की होड़ मचाने लगते हैं। नतीजा खुद भी फंसते हैं और दूसरों के लिए भी मुसीबतें पैदा कर देते हैं।

खरीदारी के लिए शाम में निकले शहर के लाेग, लगा भीषण जाम

दाे दिनाें से शहर की सड़कों पर दिन में लग रहे महाजाम के कारण बुधवार काे शहरवासी दीपावली की खरीदारी के लिए शाम में घर से निकले। बाजारों में ऐसी भीड़ थी कि भयंकर जाम लग गया। दुकानाें तक पैदल पहुंचना मुश्किल हाे गया।

तिलकमैदान, सरैयागंज, अखाड़ाघाट, कंपनीबाग, कल्याणी और माेतीझील में दुकान तक पहुंचना भी मुश्किल हाे गया। कई लाेग सड़क पर ही गाड़ी छाेड़कर पैदल निकलने काे मजबूर हुए। अखाड़ाघाट पुल पूरी तरह जाम हाे गया। शाम में पुलिस ड्यूटी खत्म हाे जाने के कारण जाम में फंसी गाड़ियाें काे निकालने को काेई प्रयास नहीं हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें