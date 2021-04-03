पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाबालिग की मौत का मामला:पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में युवती के जहरीला पदार्थ सेवन करने की बात आई सामने

मुजफ्फरपुरएक घंटा पहले
युवती का शव पहुंचने के बाद जुटी भीड़।
  • देवरिया कोठी में अश्लील हरकत के बाद फंदे से लटकी मिली थी नाबालिग

थाना क्षेत्र में अश्लील हरकत के बाद फंदे से लटकी मिली नाबालिग लड़की के मामले में गुरुवार काे पाेस्टमार्टम से शव आते ही परिजनों की चीत्कार से माहौल गमगीन हो गया। उसके पिता के कोलकाता से घर पहुंचने से पूर्व ही उसका शव दाह संस्कार के लिए ग्रामीण लेकर चले गए।

मृतका की मां एवं बहन ने बताया कि घटना के सात घंटे बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा था। एक बजे रात में पुलिस ने पुत्री व मां को थाने लाकर एफआईआर दर्ज की। पुलिस थाने पर बैठा कर स्वयं आवेदन लिखकर एफआईआर दर्ज की है तथा आवेदन में पुलिस क्या लिखी है, इस बात की जानकारी मुझे नहीं है। हालांकि मेरे द्वारा 22 लोगों को आरोपित बनाया गया है।
इधर, थानाध्यक्ष संजय स्वरुप ने बताया कि मृृृतका की मां के आवेदन के आलोक में सात लोगों को अभियुक्त बनाया गया है, जिसमें आरोपी पिन्टू कुमार व पिता शंकर साह को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया है। इधर, एफएमटी के डाॅक्टर ने बताया कि पाेस्टमार्टम के दाैरान जहरीला पदार्थ सेवन करने की बात सामने आई है। बिसरा जांच के लिए नमूना लिया गया है। रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद वास्तविकता सामने आएगी।
घर में बंद कर आराेपिताें ने की थी बहन की पिटाई
मृृृृृतका की बहन ने बताया कि आरोपित पिन्टू कुमार घर के पिछवाड़े से घुस कर बहन के साथ अश्लील हरकत कर रहा था, जिसको पकड़ने की कोशिश की गई, मगर फरार हाे गया, लेकिन परिजनों के सहयोग से उसे पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद मां समेत परिजन थाने पहुंचे। इसी बीच आरोपिताें ने घर में घुसकर बहन की बेरहमी से पिटाई की। जिस कारण ही बहन की मौत हो गई।

