अपराध:कुढ़नी में गहने और रुपए ठग कर फरार हुए दाे तांत्रिक धराए, लोगों ने पीटा

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
अख्तियारपुर पड़ेयां पंचायत स्थित किशुनपुर धनराज गरहुआ गांव में बाइक सवार दो तांत्रिक दो महिलाओं को झाड़-फूंक का झांसा देकर नकदी समेत गहने लेकर फरार हाे गए। इस बात की जानकारी लाेगाें काे हुर्ई। स्थानीय पंडित ज्वाला सहनी काे दाेनाें तांत्रिक के अपनी बहन के घर सराय थाना क्षेत्र में हाेने का पता चला। तब वे दाेनाेंं काे पकड़ कर गांव लाए और पीड़ित महिलाओं से पहचान कराई।

पहचान हाेने पर ग्रामीणों ने नकदी समेत तीन लाख गहने वापस करने की मांग दाेनाें से की। इनकार करने पर दाेनाें की जमकर धुनाई शुरू कर दी। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची कुढ़नी पुलिस ने भीड़ से दाेनाेंं तांत्रिक को निकाल लिया और हिरासत में लिया। दोनों की पहचान दरभंगा के बहादुरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के टीकापट्टी गांव निवासी प्रविन्दर कुमार लाल व बहेरी थाना क्षेत्र के तुर्की निवासी विजय कुमार देव के रूप में हुई।

