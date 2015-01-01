पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जगह-जगह कूड़ा का अंबार:दीवाली पर भी नहीं हुई शहर में सफाई, अब महापौर ने दी इस्तीफे की चेतावनी

मुजफ्फरपुर29 मिनट पहले
  • महापौर बोले- पूरे शहर में कूड़े का अंबार हाेने से लाेगाें में है आक्रोश

शहर में चारों तरफ कूड़ा का जगह-जगह अंबार के बीच ही लाेग शनिवार को दीपावली मनाएंगे। धनतेरस पर सफाई में विफल नगर निगम शुक्रवार को भी पूरी तरह से कूड़ा नहीं उठा सका। इससे शहर के लोगों में बढ़ते आक्रोश काे देख महापौर सुरेश कुमार ने इस्तीफे की चेतावनी दी। कई वार्ड पार्षदों ने भी निगम अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के प्रति नाराजगी जताई है।

उनका कहना है कि एक दशक में दीपावली के समय शहर की ऐसी बदतर स्थिति कभी नहीं देखी गई। सबसे खराब स्थिति पंकज मार्केट और सरैयागंज इलाके में है। दीपावली की खरीदारी को लाेग सरैयागंज टावर से पंकज मार्केट व छाता बाजार तक सबसे ज्यादा निकल रहे हैं। इस रोड में कूड़े का अंबार लगा हुआ है।

बदतर स्थिति बर्दाश्त नहीं : मेयर

धनतेरस पर नगर आयुक्त के साथ शहर का जायजा लिया था। कूड़ा उठाने में लापरवाही बढ़ती जा रही है। शहर के लोगों में आक्रोश है। पहले दीपावली में सफाई के साथ चूना व ब्लीचिंग छिड़काव होता था। अब निगम में चार अधिकारियों के बाद भी हालात बदतर हैं। यह हम बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकते। शनिवार शाम तक शहर साफ नहीं हुआ, तो इस्तीफा दे देंगे। ट्रैक्टर की संख्या कम कर दी गई। बॉबकट मशीन खराब है। बॉबकट बनवाना किसकी जवाबदेही है? डीएम से बात हुई है। जरूरत पड़ी, तो पटना के अधिकारियों से भी बात करेंगे। - सुरेश कुमार, मेयर

