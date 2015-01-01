पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चे पर ईवीएम का बोझ:जिनको करना था कानून का पालन, उन्होंने उड़ाईं धज्जियां, अव्यवस्था ऐसी कि दीवार फांद लेनी पड़ी ईवीएम

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
चुनाव को लेकर बने बेला के महिला पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज स्थित स्ट्रांग रूम में भारी कुव्यवस्था है। दूसरे चरण में 3 नवंबर को भी ईवीएम वितरण व जमा करने के दौरान भारी अव्यवस्था थी। जिला प्रशासन ने उसमें सुधार का दावा तो किया है, लेकिन स्थिति यह है कि शुक्रवार को स्ट्रांग रूम से काउंटर तक ईवीएम काे मजदूरों की जगह मासूम बच्चे ढाे रहे थे।

उधर, मुख्य गेट को बंद कर देने के कारण सुरक्षाकर्मी व मजिस्ट्रेट काे दीवार फांद कर ईवीएम ले जानी पड़ी। मुख्य सड़क के नजदीक वाले मेन गेट को बंद कर दिया गया है। उसकी जगह जाे दूसरा गेट खोला गया है, वहां से घूम कर जाने में काफी दूरी पड़ती है।

अब देखना है कि शनिवार को मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद ईवीएम जमा करने के दौरान प्रशासन का दावा कितना सफल होता है। मामले में पक्ष लेने के लिए स्ट्रांग रूम के प्रभारी बनाए गए नगर आयुक्त काे फाेन किया गया, ताे उन्हाेंने रिसीव न कर फाेन काट दिया।

