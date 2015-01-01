पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसके सिर ताज, फैसला आज:तिरहुत शिक्षक, स्नातक चुनाव: सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी मतगणना, देर शाम के बाद आएगा परिणाम

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षक के 10 व स्नातक निर्वाचन के 12 उम्मीदवार हैं

तिरहुत शिक्षक, स्नातक निर्वाचन के मतों की गिनती गुरुवार की सुबह 8 बजे से होगी। 22 अक्टूबर को तिरहुत शिक्षक एवं स्नातक निर्वाचन के लिए मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले थे। स्नातक निर्वाचन के लिए मुजफ्फरपुर, सीतामढ़ी, शिवहर एवं वैशाली जिले में 79.74 प्रतिशत व शिक्षक निर्वाचन के लिए 43.91 फीसदी मतदान हुआ था।

आज मतगणना के बाद तय हाेगा कि शिक्षक निर्वाचन के 10 एवं स्नातक निर्वाचन के 12 अभ्यर्थियों में से किसके सिर पर ताज होगा। शिक्षक निर्वाचन के 10 एवं स्नातक निर्वाचन के 12 अभ्यर्थियों के भाग्य का आज फैसला होगा। इसके मतगणना की लंबी प्रक्रिया होने के कारण 24 घंटे या उससे अधिक समय लगने का अनुमान है।

शिक्षक निर्वाचन की अपेक्षा स्नातक चुनाव के अधिक मतदाता होने से मतगणना में अधिक समय लगने की संभावना है। एमआईटी स्थित मतगणना केंद्र पर इसके लिए बने 25 मतगणना स्थलों पर एक साथ मतगणना होगी। निर्वाचन अधिकारी के निर्देश के अनुसार, शिक्षक, स्नातक निर्वाचन मतों की गिनती साथ-साथ होगी। एक हॉल में 14 टेबल पर मतों की गिनती होगी।

सभी मतपत्रों को मिलाने के बाद 50-50 मतपत्र के बंडलों की होगी गिनती
शिक्षक स्नातक निर्वाचन के मतपत्रों की गिनती करने की प्रक्रिया काफी लंबी है। मतदान के समय मतदाता अपने तीन तक पसंदीदा प्रत्याशियों को वरीयता का मतदान करते हैं। इसके कारण मतों की गिनती पहली, दूसरी एवं तीसरी वरीयता तक के आधार पर की जाती है। जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, सबसे पहले मतपत्रों को बक्से से निकालकर उसे खोलने के बाद 50-50 मतपत्रों का बंडल बनाया जाएगा।

इसके बाद सभी बंडल को सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी अपने सामने ड्रम में रखकर मिलाएंगे। इसके बाद प्रत्येक मतगणना टेबल पर 10 बंडल अभ्यर्थीवार गिनती के लिए दिए जाएंगे। पहले प्रथम वरीयता के वैध मतों की गिनती के बाद द्वितीय एवं तृतीय वरीयता के मतों की गिनती होगी।

