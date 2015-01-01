पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल:रोग प्रतिरोधक सामग्रियों से आज संध्या अर्घ्य, कल भुवन भास्कर की आराधना

मुजफ्फरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूर्य की उपासना मन, वचन और कर्म से करने का दे रहा संदेश
  • पूजा में चढ़ने वाले हर मौसमी फल और सामग्री में राेग प्रतिरोधक शक्ति बढ़ाने के गुण

लोक आस्था के महापर्व की छटा बाजारों में भी निखर रही है। गुरुवार काे शहर के सभी बाजाराें, चौराहों और गली-माेहल्लाें तक में पूजन सामग्री खरीदारी की धूम रही। शुक्रवार को संध्या अर्घ्य और शनिवार काे उदीयमान सूर्य काे अर्घ्य के लिए सूप-डालियाें में सजाई जाने वाली सामग्री रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता से भरपूर रहेंगी। लाेक आस्था के इस महापर्व का उद्देश्य और संदेश ही स्वास्थ्य, सुहाग और संतति की रक्षा है।

इसलिए स्वच्छता का खास ध्यान रखा जाता है। लिहाजा बाजार में केले, नारियल, सेब-संतरे, अलुआ-सुथनी, हल्दी, गागर नींबू, गन्ना और पानी सिंघाड़े की जमकर बिक्री हुई। छठ रूपी प्रकृति के महापर्व की डालियों में मौसमी फल और किसानों के श्रम से उपजाई हर सामग्री की अपनी खूबियां हैं।

अधिकतर चीजों में राेग प्रतिरोधक शक्ति यानी इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाले गुण हाेते हैं। मैठी, पिलखी, कांटी और मोतीपुर के साथ ही हाजीपुर और रांची से भी गन्ने की खेप पहुंची है। अघाेरिया बाजार चाैक पर रांची का काला गन्ना 70 से 80 रुपए जोड़ा तक बिका।
जानिए, किस खाद्य सामग्री व फल के क्या हैं फायदे

  • छठ पूजा का मूल संदेश ही स्वच्छता है। छठ का प्रसाद आम दिनों ही नहीं, कोरोना काल में भी सेहत अच्छी रखने में कारगर है।
  • ठेकुआ - आटा, गुड़ और घी से बने ठेकुए सर्दियों में होने वाले संक्रमण से बचाता है।
  • गन्ना : सर्दियों में गन्ना पाचन काे बेहतर करता है। दांतों काे मजबूत बनाता है।
  • डाभ नींबू : डाभ या गागर नींबू विटामिन सी की भरपूर मात्रा के कारण प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाता है।
  • ​चावल के लड्डू : शरीर को हाइड्रेट रखता है। यह पचने में भी आसान हाेता है।
  • केला : मैग्नीज, विटामिन बी 6 और आयरन से भरपूर केले बलवर्धक हाेते और गैस की समस्या दूर करते हैं।
  • नारियल : एंटीऑक्सीडेंट गुणों के कारण सेहत और सौंदर्य के लिए फायदेमंद। इम्युनिटी बढ़ाता है।
  • सुथनी : खून की कमी और इससे जुड़ी बीमारियाें में फायदेमंद है।
  • जल सिंघारा : यह गुणकारी फल शक्तिवर्धक और रोगनाशक हाेता है।

मांग के हिसाब से बढ़ते-घटते रहे दाम

स्थानीय गन्ना 40 से 50 रुपए जोड़ा बिका। पानी सिंघारा 50 से 60 रुपए किलो और अलुआ-सुथनी 20 से 25 रुपए पाव बिका। पत्ता हल्दी 20 से 25 रुपए पाव, मूली 25 से 30 रुपए किलो और गागर नींबू 20 से 30 रुपए जोड़ा रहा। भाव लाेगाें की भीड़ के मुताबिक कम-ज्यादा हाेता रहा।

केला, नारियल, सेब, खाजा से लेकर सूप, डगरा तक के भाव सुबह में अधिक, ताे शाम ढलने के साथ कम रहे। गांवों से सामग्री लेकर शहर पहुंचे विक्रेता शाम में इसे औने-पौने दाम पर बेच कर चलते बने। इधर, लोगों ने मिट्टी के हाथी, कलश और मिट्टी के बर्तन-दीपों की भी जमकर खरीदारी की। हाथी 200 से 300 रुपए नग और दीये 80 रुपए सैकड़ा रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें