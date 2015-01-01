पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस बार नए रिकॉर्ड की उम्मीद:आज दिखेगा वोट का दम, महिलाओं के मतदान पर सबकी नजर

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले चुनाव में बोचहां में सबसे अधिक 65.48 प्रतिशत हुआ था मतदान, सबसे अधिक महिला वोटिंग 70.09 प्रतिशत हुई थी सकरा में

विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे और आखिरी चरण में जिले की आधा दर्जन सीटों पर शनिवार को मतदान होगा। कोरोना काल के बावजूद दूसरे चरण में जिस तरह मतदाताओं ने निर्भीक होकर वोट डाले उससे उम्मीद की जा रही है कि अंतिम चरण में मतदाता वोट का पूरा दम दिखाएंगे। आखिरी चरण में जिले की 6 सीटों पर पिछले चुनाव में वोटिंग 65 प्रतिशत से ऊपर हुई थी।

दूसरे चरण के बाद वोटरों का उत्साह चरम पर है। महिलाओं की वोटिंग रुख को किसी तरफ मोड़ सकती है। जिले में जिन 6 सीटों पर मतदान होना है, उनमें सकरा सुरक्षित विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 2015 में महिलाओं का वोटिंग प्रतिशत 70 से भी अधिक रहा था। ऐसे में सभी प्रत्याशियों की नजर महिला मतदाताओं पर टिकी है। 2015 में सबसे अधिक मतदान बोचहां सुरक्षित सीट पर 65.48 प्रतिशत हुआ था। सबसे कम वोटिंग औराई में 55.40 प्रतिशत हुई थी।

दूसरे चरण में सबसे अधिक मतदान मीनापुर में 64.99% हुआ, आधा प्रतिशत मतदान बढ़ा तो बनेगा नया रिकॉर्ड
दूसरे चरण में जिले की 5 सीटों पर मतदान हुआ था। इनमें सबसे अधिक मतदान मीनापुर में 64.99 प्रतिशत रहा। यदि 0.50 प्रतिशत अधिक मतदान इस बार बोचहां में हुआ, तो जिले में 2015 का अधिकतम मतदान का आंकड़ा पार कर जाएगा। पिछले चुनाव में जिले में सबसे अधिक मतदान बोचहां में ही हुआ था। बता दें कि इस बार चले जन जागरूकता अभियान से मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।

