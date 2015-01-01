पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवा:ट्रेड यूनियन की हड़ताल सफल बनाने की अपील

कांटी10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एआईयूटीयूसी के नेता ने गांवों का किया दौरा

किसान विरोधी तीनों काला कानून वापस लेने, महंगाई पर रोक लगाने, काम की अवधि 12 घंटा से 8 घंटा करने, मजदूरों को काम की गारंटी हाेने, काम ना देने पर जीने लायक मासिक भत्ता देने आदि सवालों को लेकर आगामी 26 और 27 नवंबर को अखिल भारतीय हड़ताल को सफल बनाने की एआईयूटीयूसी ट्रेड यूनियन नेता नरेश राम ने अपील की।

कांटी प्रखंड के गोविंद फुलकाहा, साइन पट्टी बंगरा, हरचंदा, पानापुर हवेली सहित विभिन्न गांवों का दौरा कर भवन निर्माण से जुड़े मजदूरों, आशा, आंगनवाड़ी, रसोईया तथा किसानों से संपर्क किया। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र और राज्य की सरकार किसान मजदूर विरोधी है।

किसान राज्य छोड़ने को मजबूर
इसी कारण किसान और मजदूर के जीवन में दिन प्रतिदिन समस्याएं बढ़ती जा रही है। किसान के फसल का उचित दाम ना मिलने के कारण हत्या करने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। मजदूर को काम नहीं मिलता है। आर्थिक तंगी में आकर पूरे परिवार आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं। सरकार के संवेदनहीन रवैया के कारण मजदूर व किसान राज्य छोड़ने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।इसके खिलाफ किसानों, मजदूरों, आशा, आंगनबाड़ी, रेल, बैंक कर्मी, डाक कर्मी तमाम लोगों को एकजुट होकर दीर्घकालिक जन आंदोलन निर्मित करने की जरूरत है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें