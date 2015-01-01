पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्कता:रेलवे ट्रैक किनारे बने छठ घाटों से काॅशन पर चलेंगी ट्रेनें, 10 किमी की स्पीड में सिटी बजाते रुक-रुक कर करेंगी पास

मुजफ्फरपुर9 घंटे पहले
  • माड़ीपुर, पांडेय गली के समीप पड़ाव पोखर, नारायणपुर, पूसा रोड, सराय समेत आठ स्थानों पर तैनात रहेंगे जवान

माड़ीपुर समेत रेलवे लाइन किनारे स्थित छठ घाटों पर किसी प्रकार की अनहोनी ना हो, इसको लेकर सुरक्षा की पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है। जीआरपी और आरपीएफ के अतिरिक्त जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। शुक्रवार की दोपहर 12 बजे से शनिवार की सुबह 8 बजे तक जवान छठ व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा को लेकर प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 2 से लेकर पुरानी पुलिस लाइन तक तैनात रहेंगे।

इधर, रेलवे लाइन किनारे स्थित छठ घाटों को लेकर रेलवे ने भी अलर्ट जारी किया है। इस दौरान जंक्शन से ट्रेनें खुलने के बाद 10 किलोमीटर की स्पीड में छठ घाट के रास्ते से गुजरेंगी। इस दौरान लाइन के दोनों किनारे आरपीएफ-जीआरपी के जवान हाथ में हाथ जोड़ कर मानव शृंखला बनाकर खड़े रहेंगे। ताकि ट्रेन गुजरने के समय कोई भी व्यक्ति ट्रेन की चपेट में न आए। रेल एसपी अशोक कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि सुरक्षा को लेकर पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है।

माड़ीपुर के अलावा पांडेय गली के समीप पड़ाव पोखर, नारायणपुर, पूसा रोड, सराय समेत आठ स्थानों पर जवानों की अतिरिक्त तैनाती की गई है। रेल एसपी ने बताया कि छठ व्रती व श्रद्धालुओं के घाट पर जाने के दौरान लाइन पार करते समय ट्रेन का परिचालन कुछ देर के लिए रोक दिया जाएगा। व्रतियों के लाइन पार करने के बाद ही ट्रेन चलेगी।
कल से रस्सी तान कर यात्रियों की लाइन लगवाएंगे जवान

जंक्शन स्थित वीआईपी कक्ष में गुरुवार को प्रभारी एरिया अधिकारी केके मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में क्राउड मैनेजमेंट की मीटिंग हुई। इसमें शनिवार से यात्रियों की भीड़ उमड़ने की संभावना व्यक्त की गई। इसे देखते हुए जंक्शन से खुलने और गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों में भीड़ नियंत्रण को लेकर आरपीएफ-जीआरपी को रस्सी तान कर यात्रियों की लाइन लगवाने का निर्देश दिया गया। वहीं प्लेटफॉर्म पर कोई भी पार्सल नहीं रखने का निर्देश कॉमर्शियल विभाग को दिया विशेष परिस्थिति में ही प्लेटफॉर्म बदला जाएगा। इधर, यात्रियों को नशाखुरानी गिरोह से बचाव को लेकर जीआरपी ने सघन अभियान चलाया।

