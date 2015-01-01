पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:सकरा में छठ घाट पर डूबने से अधेड़ समेत दो की मौत; कांटी में 5 वर्षीय बच्चा डूबा

मुजफ्फरपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • मछही गांव में सांध्यकालीन अर्घ्य व गनीपुर बेझा पंचायत में सुबह के अर्घ्य के दौरान हुई घटना

छठ पूजा के दौरान दो स्थानों पर पानी में डूबने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। पहली घटना मछही गांव की है। शुक्रवार को संध्या अर्घ्य के दौरान भंडारी पोखर मछही में मछही टोला निवासी लक्ष्मी राय (48 वर्ष) पूजा के लिए लोटकी में पानी लाने पोखर में उतरे। इसी दौरान पैर फिसल जाने से गहरे पानी में डूब गए।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी शिवचंद्र प्रसाद, रामप्रीत राय, जसमुद्दीन आदि ने बताया कि घटना से पहले लक्ष्मी राय ने घाट पर बज रहे बाजा की धुन पर खूब नाच-गान किया था। जब तक ग्रामीण संजय पासवान ने उसे गहरे पानी से बाहर निकाला, तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। सूचना के बाद एएसआई सत्येंद्र कुमार पांडे दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मेडिकल भेज दिया।

कांटी में दादर छठ घाट पर 5 वर्षीय बच्चा डूबा

बूढ़ी गंडक नदी के दादर घाट स्थित छठ घाट पर शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के दौरान कोल्हुआ पैगम्बरपुर निवासी सुबोध पासवान का पांच वर्षीय पुत्र सुधांशु कुमार डूब गया। हादसे के बाद उसके परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। स्थानीय गोताखोरों ने काफी खोजबीन की लेकिन सुधांशु का कोई पता नहीं लग पाया।

