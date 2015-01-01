पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ के गीत:वेद मंत्र हैं व्रतियों के गीत, साक्षात होते हैं सूर्यदेव

मुजफ्फरपुर7 घंटे पहले
(भवनाथ झा, संपादक धर्मायण) मा नव हृदय आनंद, समर्पण या वेदना में जब झूमता है। पसीजता है तो शब्द गीत की शक्ल में फूटते हैं। स्वाभाविक अभिव्यक्ति होती है, जो अपने परिवेश की भावभूमि पर खरी उतरती है। गीतों के श्रोता भी इतने जुड़ जाते हैं कि आसपास के हर व्यक्ति को वह अपना ही गीत प्रतीत होता है।

पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी। हम यह भी भूल जाते हैं कि यह लोकगीत किस पूर्वज ने पहली बार गाया था। छठ पर्व के संदर्भ में व्यावहारिक रूप से यह सत्य है कि संस्कृत भाषा के मंत्र हाशिए पर हैं। सच्चाई यह है कि पंडितजी 10 हैं और छठव्रती 10 हजार! कहां-कहां जाएंगे? गांवों में आज भी इस मुद्दे पर बाहुबल और धनबल का प्रयोग होता है- ‘पंडितजी! मेरे घाट पर नहीं रहे, तो आपकी खैर नहीं!ʼ, ‘मैं दूनी दक्षिणा दूंगा!ʼ आदि-आदि।

उधर भीड़ ने मान लिया कि पंडितजी नहीं है। छठव्रतियों को संतोष है कि उनके आराध्य तो हैं। व्रती सीधे संवाद कर लेते हैं अपनी गुनगुनाहट से, हृदय से उपजे शब्दों से। उसकी लयात्मकता के लिए किसी संगीतकार के सा रे ग म की जरूरत नहीं! देव के प्रति यही समर्पण का भाव छठगीतों में मुखर है। सूर्यदेव से शिकायत भी है- “सब दिन उगै छहो दीनानाथ भोर भिनसरबा आइ भेल हो दीनानाथ आहे एती बेर”। सूर्य को भी जवाब देना पड़ता है-आज रास्ते में एक अबला मिल गई, एक कोढ़ी मिल गया, बांझिन मिल गई, निर्धन मिल गया- इसलिए देर हुई। इस संवाद के बाद अब कुछ शेष नहीं बचता है। यह आराध्य देव के साथ अंतरंग संबंध बनाता है, जो समर्पण की पराकाष्ठा है, भक्ति की चरम सीमा है। यही भाव छठ गीतों में प्रधान है। व्रती के पास जो कुछ है वह अपने आराध्य को समर्पित कर देना चाहते हैं। उसके पास केला का जो घौंद घर के पीछे फला है, नींबू फला है। सूगा उसे जूठा करना चाहता है, तो वह सूगा को भगाने धनुष-बाण लेकर बैठी है। कहती है- यह छठी मैया के लिए है। मैं कच्चे बांस की बहंगी बनाकर उस पर लादकर इसे घाट पर ले जाऊंगी। छठ के लोकगीतों में दो आराध्य हैं- भगवान सूर्य तथा छठी मैया। छठी मैया संतान सुख से पूर्ण करती हैं तो सूर्यदेव धन-संपत्ति, आरोग्य देते हैं। छठी मैया भगवान कार्तिकेय की वे छह माताएं हैं, जिन्होंने उन्हें दूध पिलाकर पाला-पोसा था। छठी मैया बच्चों की धात्री हैं, उन्हीं की पूजा हर बच्चे के जन्म के बाद छठी में होती है। दो पर्व एक साथ इस तरह मिल गए हैं कि हम उन्हें अलग नहीं कर पाते हैं।

