विधायक बनते नगर निगम से फिर नाता:शपथ लेने के पहले पहुंचे विजेंद्र, कहा - मिलकर करेंगे विकास

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अधिकारियों व वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ की बैठक, जवाहर लाल व क्लब रोड का लिया जायजा

विधानसभा चुनाव में निवर्तमान नगर विकास एवं आवास मंत्री सुरेश कुमार शर्मा को पराजित करने के बाद शपथ लेने के पहले बुधवार को विजेंद्र चौधरी नगर निगम दफ्तर पहुंचे। नगर निगम अधिकारियों व वार्ड पार्षदों के साथ बैठक कर निगम की योजनाओं की जानकारी ली। नगर विधायक ने कहा कि नगर निगम में गुटबाजी नहीं चलेगी, काम प्यारा है।

इसके बाद उन्होंने शहर के सबसे बदहाल जवाहरलाल रोड का जायजा लिया। वहीं, मिठनपुरा से पानी टंकी चौक रोड का पैदल चल कर जायजा लिया। साथ ही पथ निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता अंजनी कुमार से बात कर जवाहरलाल और मिठनपुरा -पानी टंकी चौक रोड की वर्तमान स्थिति की जानकारी ली। बैठक में नगर आयुक्त विवेक रंजन मैत्रेय, अपर नगर आयुक्त विशाल आनंद, वार्ड पार्षद राकेश सिन्हा पप्पू, राजीव कुमार पंकू सहित अन्य थे।

श्रीश्याम मंदिर में अभिनंदन
शहर के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक विजेंद्र चौधरी विधानसभा चुनाव जीतने के बाद सूतापट्टी स्थित श्रीश्याम मंदिर पहुंचे, जहां मंदिर कमेटी की ओर से फूल-माला से उनका स्वागत किया गया। मौके पर प्रबंध कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गोपाल ढंढारिया, जगदीश बंका, आचार्य अमर पाण्डेय, अनिल शर्मा, सोहन अग्रवाल, शंकर केजरीवाल, किशन तुलस्यान, विकास मरोदिया आदि थे।

