उत्साहित दिखे लोकतंत्र के प्रहरी:पश्चिमी दियारे में नक्सलियों के गढ़ में जमकर वोटिंग, एसएसबी के बाइक दस्ते ने संभाला मोर्चा

  • बेखाैफ हाेकर किया मतदान, लोग बोले-अब बदल चुका है जमाना
  • वोटिंग शुरू होने से पहले ही बंगरा निजामत में मतदान केंद्र पर लगी लंबी कतार

(शैलेश कुमार) पश्चिमी दियारा के नक्सलियों के गढ़ हुस्सेपुर दोबंधा हो या माधोपुर हजारी। लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में बेखौफ मतदाताओं ने जमकर वोटिंग की। वोटिंग शुरू होने से पहले ही बंगरा निजामत में लंबी कतार लग गई, जबकि पहाड़पुर मनोरथ में शाम 4 बजे तक बूथ पर वोटर डटे रहे। एसएसबी का बाइक दस्ता पश्चिमी दियारा के चप्पे-चप्पे पर पेट्रोलिंग कर मतदाताओं को भयमुक्त करता रहा।

पश्चिमी दियारा का मतदान केंद्र पहले बूथ लूट के लिए दागदार रहा। बाद के समय में नक्सलियों के खौफ से दहशत थी। माधोपुर हजारी बूथ पर ओमप्रकाश ने कहा, अब बहुत कुछ बदल चुका है। फूलमती देवी ने कहा, वोट डालने से अब किसी को डर नहीं लगता। नदी किनारे बंगरा निजामत बूथ पर वोट डाल कर लौट रहे रामप्रीत ने कहा, जमाना बदल चुका है। अब साहेबगंज बाजार में जो स्थिति है, वही स्थिति बंगरा निजामत की।

हुस्सेपुर दोबंधा में 4 घंटे में 40 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान

हुस्सेपुर दोबंधा में महज 4 घंटे में 40 फीसदी से ज्यादा मतदान हाे चुका था। मनोज सहनी ने कहा, यह वही इलाका है, जहां कभी पुलिस भी आने से खौफ खाती थी। रूपछपरा मेें भी जमकर वोटिंग हुई। बुजुर्ग रामस्वरूप सहनी ने कहा, अब मतदान करने में डर नहीं लगता।

