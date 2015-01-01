पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज जनता ही जनार्दन:मुजफ्फरपुर के 6 विस क्षेत्रों में आज वोटिंग, 118 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे 17.95 लाख मतदाता

मुजफ्फरपुर4 घंटे पहले
बेला के महिला पाॅलीटेक्निक में बनेे तीसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए जवान ईवीएम बांस में लाद कर ले जाते हुए।
  • बूथों पर की गई है कोरोना समेत सभी तरह की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था
  • सभी 6 विस क्षेत्रों में सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक डाले जाएंगे वोट

तीसरे चरण में जिले के छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए जिले के 1795688 मतदाता 2564 मतदान केंद्रों पर आज अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। सभी छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सुबह 7 बजे से शाम के 6 बजे तक मतदान होगा। मतदान कराने के लिए शुक्रवार को पेट्रोलिंग मजिस्ट्रेट ईवीएम तथा वीवीपैट लेकर दोपहर बाद रवाना हुए। देर रात तक सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर ईवीएम एवं वीवीपैट पहुंच गया। आज तीसरे चरण के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कुल 118 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा।
आखिरी चरण में जिले के 6 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने के लिए प्रशासन ने सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर केंद्रीय बल को प्रतिनियुक्त की है। मतदाताओं को मतदान के प्रति आकर्षित करने के लिए सभी विस क्षेत्र में 11 आदर्श और 12 महिला मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में बनाए गए 2564 मतदान केंद्रों पर कुल 17.95 लाख मतदाता वोट डालेंगे।
सभी बूथों पर सुरक्षा की है व्यवस्था

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डीएम डॉ. चंदशेखर सिंह ने कहा- कल जिले के गायघाट, औराई, बोचहां, सकरा, कुढनी, मुजफ्फरपुर विस क्षेत्रों में मतदान है। हर जगह पूरी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था है।

1099 स्थानों पर बनाए गए हैं 2564 बूथ

सभी छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सुबह 7 से शाम 6 बजे तक वोट डाले जाएंगे। तीसरे चरण के लिए 1099 स्थानों पर कुल 2564 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इसमें 1848 क्रिटिकल एवं 360 संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र हैं। स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष चुनाव कराने के लिए सभी छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 213 सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी के साथ कुल 13061 कर्मचारियों को लगाया गया है।

मॉक पोल के बाद सुबह 7:00 बजे मतदान शुरू होगा। एसएसपी जयंत कांत ने बताया कि सभी छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में कुल 157 नक्सल प्रभावित बूथ चिह्नित किए गए हैं। सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स की तैनाती की गई है, ताकि सभी मतदाता निष्पक्ष एवं भयमुक्त हो कर मतदान कर सकें।

