हंगामा:ईवीएम की खराबी से डेढ़ घंटे देरी से शुरू हुआ मतदान, वोटरों ने किया हंगामा

मुजफ्फरपुर43 मिनट पहले
पारू विधानसभा के बूथ-298 पर ईवीएम खराब होने से हंगामा करते लोग।
  • टेक्निकल एक्सपर्ट के अतिरिक्त समय दिए जाने की बात पर नहीं माने वोटर

ईवीएम में खराबी से देरी से शुरू हुए मतदान पर वोटरों ने सरैया प्रखंड की बूथ संख्या 298 प्राथमिक विद्यालय बहिलवारा रूपनाथ तिवारी टोला पर वोटरों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। वोटरों का आरोप था कि उम्मीदवारों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए जानबूझकर ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी की गई है। हंगामा बढ़ता देख सुरक्षाकर्मियों और मतदान कर्मियों ने वोटरों को समझाने की कोशिश की लेकिन वे नहीं माने।

इसके बाद टेक्निकल एक्सपर्ट ने उन्हें हंगामा नहीं करने और एक्स्ट्रा समय देने की बात कही। कंट्रोल रूम में जानकारी देने के बाद करीब 8 बजकर 30 मिनट पर वोटिंग शुरू हुई तब वोटर शांत हुए। वहीं बूथ संख्या 296 और 297 पर भी ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी के कारण एक घंटे की देरी से मतदान शुरू हो सका। वहीं, उर्दू मध्य विद्यालय पकड़ी पकाेही में 50 मिनट की देरी से वोटिंग शुरू हुई।

