पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दूसरा चरण:महिलाओं ने दिखाई शक्ति, पुरुषों की अपेक्षा 11% अधिक मतदान

मुजफ्फरपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 67.27% महिलाओं ने ताे 56.59% पुरुषों ने डाले वाेट
  • कुल 9,20,286 मतदाताओं ने किया अपने-अपने मताधिकार का प्रयाेग
  • जिले के 5 विस क्षेत्राें के किसी बूथ पर पुनर्मतदान की अनुशंसा नहीं

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में जिले के 5 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मंगलवार को कुल 61.63 प्रतिशत मतदान हाेना कोरोना काल में बड़ी उपलब्धि मानी जा रही है। इसमें महिलाओं ने लाेकतंत्र के प्रति अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाते हुए पुरुषों से 11 प्रतिशत अधिक वाेट किए।

इन 5 क्षेत्राें मीनापुर, कांटी, बरूराज, पारू व साहेबगंज में कुल 9,20,286 मतदाताओं ने अपने-अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। उनमें महिला मतदाता 4,54,532 (67.27 प्रतिशत) व पुरुष 4,45,754 (56.59%) शामिल हैं। मीनापुर में सर्वाधिक 70.40 प्रतिशत, ताे बरुराज में 68.08% महिलाओं ने वोटिंग की। उधर, जिले के किसी बूथ पर पुनर्मतदान की अनुशंसा नहीं की गई है। बरुराज के मतदान बहिष्कार वाले बूथ पर भी देर रात तक मतदान हो जाने से पुनर्मतदान कराने की नाैबत नहीं आई। बुधवार की सुबह 7:30 बजे तक सभी ईवीएम व वीवीपैट को जमा करा लिया गया।

कोरोना से सतर्कता काे लेकर बूथाें की संख्या इस बार अधिक हाेने के कारण स्ट्रांग रूम में ईवीएम संग्रह करने में 2 घंटे अधिक लगे। इसे देखते हुए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी डॉ. चंद्रशेखर सिंह ने अगले चरण के लिए काउंटराें की संख्या बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें