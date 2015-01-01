पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी:रोली और चावल से गायों की पूजा कर नए वस्त्रों से सुसज्जित किया, गोपालकों के बीच बांटे गए वस्त्र

मुजफ्फरपुर10 घंटे पहले
  • प्रत्येक वर्ष होने वाला सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम कोरोना संकट के कारण रहा स्थगित, लोगों के बीच प्रसाद भी बांटा गया
  • सिकंदरपुर गोशाला में 150 गायों को गुड़ व चोकर खिलाया, सुरभि यज्ञ का भी हुआ आयोजन

गोपाष्टमी पर रविवार को शहर के गोशालाओं में श्रद्धालुओं ने गायों की पूजा कर उन्हें चना व गुड़ खिलाया। हालांकि, गोशाला में प्रत्येक वर्ष गोपाष्टमी पर होने वाला सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम कोरोना संकट के कारण स्थगित कर दिया गया। कन्हौली स्थित मुजफ्फरपुर गोशाला में सुबह से ही श्रद्धालु गायों की पूजा करने के लिए पहुंचने लगे। गायों को चंदन टीका लगाने के साथ पूजा कर उन्हें गो ग्रास खिलाया।

सिकंदरपुर गोशाला में गोपाष्टमी पर सुरभि यज्ञ किया गया। गोशाला के उपाध्यक्ष पुरुषोत्तम पोद्दार एवं सचिव कृष्ण मुरारी भरतिया ने वेद मंत्रों के साथ हवन यज्ञ किया। वहीं, महिलाओं ने रोली व चावल से गो पूजा कर गाय को नए वस्त्रों से सुसज्जित किया।

इसके बाद गोशाला के कोषाध्यक्ष गोविंद केजरीवाल ने गोपालकों के बीच वस्त्र का वितरण किया। बताया कि गो सेवा भारतीय संस्कृति का अभिन्न अंग है। वेद पुराण आदि धर्म ग्रंथों में गाय के महत्व को दर्शाया गया है। गो का स्थान माता के तुल्य है। गो रक्षा पर्यावरण की रक्षा है। पूजा के बाद लोगों के बीच प्रसाद बांटे गए। मौके पर सज्जन शर्मा, संजय शाह, संजीव तुलस्यान, अंबिका ढंढ़ारिया, श्यामसुंदर जीवराजका, रवि मोहानी, रतन तुलस्यान, दिलीप मोदी, भगवती नेमानी व बद्री विशाल टेकवानी आदि थे।

उधर, मारवाड़ी युवा मंच मुजफ्फरपुर शाखा की ओर से सिकंदरपुर गोशाला में 150 गायों को गुड़ व चोकर खिलाया। मौके पर अध्यक्ष राहुल नथानी, सचिव सुमित गिंदोदिया, रवि मोटानी, आलोक प्रकाश मखड़िया, सुमित अग्रवाल, श्याम डालमिया, राजकुमार अग्रवाल, अशोक गोयनका, संजय अग्रवाल, आकाश कंदोई, अमित खेमका, मुकेश अग्रवाल, निशांत केजरीवाल, संदीप अग्रवाल आदि थे।

कटरा के मोदलता मंदिर परिसर में धूमधाम से मनी गोपाष्टमी

प्रखंड के पहसौल स्थित प्रसिद्ध मोदलता मंदिर परिसर में रविवार को गोपाष्टमी धूमधाम से मनाई गई। मौके पर संत श्री साधु शरण जी महाराज ने राष्ट्रहित एवं व्यक्ति को स्वस्थ एवं आरोग्य बनाने के लिए गोरक्षा पर बल दिया। लोगों ने गाय की पूजा की। मौके पर जानकी शरण जी, शिया शरण, अवधेश शर्मा, अवधेश शर्मा, रवि राजू, रतिकांत चौधरी समेत दर्जनों लोग मौजूद थे।

