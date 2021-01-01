पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:तीनों कृषि बिल लागू होने से किसान की आय दोगुनी होगी : उमाकांत

पकड़ीदयाल2 घंटे पहले
पकड़ीदयाल प्रखंड सभागार में जिला किसान मोर्चा भाजपा संगठन ढाका के तत्वावधान में बैठक हुई। इसमें मुख्य अतिथि किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सह चनपटिया विधायक उमाकांत सिंह ने बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि तीनों कृषि बिल लागू होने से किसान की आय दोगुनी होगी। किसान मजबूत होंगे। उन्हें बिचौलियों के चंगुल में नहीं रहना होगा। प्रधानमंत्री का सोच है कि किसान खुशहाल हो। उनकी आय दोगुनी करने के लिए मछली पालन, मुर्गी पालन, बकरी पालन जैसी योजनाओं पर जोर दी जा रही है। आज देश में सभी लोगों का अलग अलग अपना अपना संगठन है पर किसान का कोई संगठन नहीं है जिसके कारण आज किसान की बुरी हालात हो रही है। इसलिए किसान भाइयों को संगठित होकर एक सूत्र में कार्य करने की जरूरत है। जिससे सरकार द्वारा समर्थित मूल्य पर अनाज का बिक्री कर सकते हैं एवं किसी भी प्रकार की सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ ससमय उठा सकते हैं। वही संगठन जिला ढाका के जिला अध्यक्ष शुभम शर्मा ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि किसान की हालात आज ऐसी हो गई है कि ओने पौने भाव में अपने फसल को बेचने को मजबूर हो जा रहे हैं। इसलिए सरकार को इस पर ध्यान देने की जरूरी है। ताकि किसान को सही मूल्य मिल सके। जब तक सही मूल नहीं मिलेगा तो किसान की आय दोगुनी नहीं हो पाएगी। मौके पर जिला महामंत्री अशोक सिंह, मंडल अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह, राजकुमार, नागेंद्र सिंह, सुरेश सिंह, ओमप्रकाश सिंह आदि थे।

