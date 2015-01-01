पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोष्ठी का आयोजन:पेट्रोल लेने से पहले वाइट पेपर से कर सकते हैं जांच

पकड़ीदयाल14 घंटे पहले
  • बड़कागांव युगल पेट्रोल पंप पर गोष्ठी का आयोजन

भारत पैट्रोलियम कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड ने मंगलवार को बड़कागांव युगल पेट्रोलियम पम्प के प्रांगण में किसान गोष्ठी का आयोजन किया।

भारत पेट्रोलियम के अधिकारियों ने किसानों को पंप से मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में विस्तार से बताया। सेल्स मैनेजर नयन ज्योति हजारीका ने बताया कि बीपीसीएल द्वारा स्मार्ट ड्राइव, पेमेंट की सुविधा, फिनो बैंक की सुविधा, पंप पर पेट्रोल और डीजल जांच की सुविधा, गाड़ियों में फ्री एयर की सुविधा तथा आर्डर मिलने पर फ्री होम डिलीवरी की सुविधा दी जाती है। उक्त सभी सुविधाओं का लाभ उठाने के लिए किसानों से आग्रह किया। वहीं पेट्रोलियम के अधिकारी आलोक रंजन ने कहा कि स्मार्ट कार्ड बनाने के बाद ग्राहकों को भारत पेट्रोल पंप पर प्रति लीटर 40 पैसे की छूट मिलती है। अधिकारियों ने उपस्थित ग्राहकों से पंप की बेहतरी के लिए सुझाव मांगे गए। ग्राहकों में सरोज कुमार ने युगल पेट्रोल पंप पर दूसरा नोजल बैठाने की मांग की।

वहीं अरविंद सिंह ने नोजल के ऊपर ग्राहकों के लिए शेड बनवाने की मांग की। नयन ज्योति हजारिका ने बताया कि आप किसी भी पंप पर पेट्रोल लेने से पहले वाइट पेपर के माध्यम से मिलावटी तेल की जांच कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए वाइट पेपर पर दो बूंद पेट्रोल या डीजल गिराना होता है। वाइट पेपर का कलर नहीं चेंज हो तो समझे कि पेट्रोल-डीजल सही है। पंप पर रखे हुए शीशे के विकर में पेट्रोल रखकर आप पंप के माप की भी जांच कर सकते हैं।

मौके पर सीताराम सिंह महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य विजय कुमार सिंह, रामेश्वर सिंह, अरविंद सिंह, सत्येंद्र कुमार, निरंजन शर्मा, मुनि रंजन शर्मा, विजेंद्र बैठा, मनोहर सिंह, नवीन कुमार, सुरेश शर्मा, प्रभास श्रीवास्तव, गुड्डू कुमार, शिवनाथ सिंह, चंदन कुमार, श्रीवास्तव जी, मनोज राम, भैरव सिंह, अक्षय कुमार सहित सैकड़ों किसान उपस्थित थे।

