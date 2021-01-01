पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेलकूद:फाइनल मैच में लौकहा ने लाैकही काे 4 विकेट से हराया, ट्रॉफी पर किया कब्जा

फुलपरास2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले देव कुमार काे दिया गया मैन अाॅफ द मैच अवाॅर्ड

प्रखंड के सिसवार-कालापट्टी में मां दुर्गा यूथ क्रिकेट क्लब द्वारा आयोजित टी-20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल मैच में लौकहा की टीम ने लौकही को पराजित कर ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा जमा लिया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लौकही की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में 109 रन बना सकी। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी लौकहा के खिलाड़ियों ने जोरदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 6 विकेट पर 110 रन बनाते हुए मैच जीत लिया। मैच के समापन पर िभसीडी फाउंडेशन के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष सह युवा समाजसेवी चंद्रभूषण उर्फ चंदन कुमार ने क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के सफल आयोजन के लिए मां दुर्गा यूथ क्रिकेट क्लब को 8100 रुपए की राशि दी। इस दौरान विजेता टीम को 8100 नकद व ट्रॉफ़ी व उपविजेता को 3100 नकद व कप प्रखंड प्रमुख रूपेश चांद व चंद्रभूषण कुमार द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से दिया गया। देव कुमार मैच ऑफ द मैच और कन्हैया कुमार मैन ऑफ द सीरीज बने।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser