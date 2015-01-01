पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:किसानों की आय को बढ़ाने के लिए कृषि में लागत को कम करने के साथ उत्पादन को बढ़ाने पर करनी चाहिए मेहनत : डॉ. चौधरी

पूसा19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कृषि विभाग से जुड़े एटीएम, बीटीएम और किसानों के लिए पांच दिवसीय तकनीकी प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद केंद्रीय कृषि विश्वविद्यालय पूसा में किया गया
  • प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में बिहार के 8 जिलों के कृषि विभाग से जुड़े चयनित एटीएम और बीटीएम ने लिया भाग

डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद केंद्रीय कृषि विवि पूसा के संचार केंद्र में मंगलवार को किसानों की आमदनी को दोगुनी करने के विषय पर कृषि विभाग से जुड़े एटीएम, बीटीएम और किसानों के लिए 5 दिवसीय तकनीकी प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।

कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन विवि के बेसिक साइंस के डीन डॉ. सोमनाथ राय चौधरी ने किया। 5 दिनों तक चलने वाले इस प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में बिहार के 8 जिलों के कृषि विभाग से जुड़े चयनित एटीएम और बीटीएम के अलावे सैकड़ो किसान भी हिस्सा ले रहे है। इस अवसर पर एटीएम, बीटीएम और किसानों को संबोधित करते हुए डॉ. सोमनाथ राय चौधरी ने कहा कि किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने के लिए कृषि में लागत को कम करने के साथ-साथ उत्पादन को बढ़ाना बेहद जरूरी हैं।

उन्होंने कहा की इसके लिए सर्वप्रथम विवि के कृषि वैज्ञानिकों एवं सरकार से जुड़े कृषि कर्मियों को किसानों तक अपनी पहुंच बनाकर उन्हें कृषि के नए-नए तकनीकों से अवगत कराना होगा।

संतुलित मात्रा में उर्वरक का करें प्रयाेग
डॉ. एमएस कुंडू ने कहा कि किसान जुताई की लागत को कम करने के साथ-साथ मिट्टी जांच के उपरांत खेतों में जरूरत के अनुसार व संतुलित मात्रा में उर्वरक का प्रयोग कर खेती में लागत को कम कर सकते है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र व राज्य सरकारें भी किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ाने के लिए विभिन्न महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं पर काम कर रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इन दिनों खेती में नीम कोटेड यूरिया को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है, ताकि फसल में नाइट्रोजन की उपलब्धता बढ़ाने के साथ-साथ फसल भी रोगरोधी हो सकें। कार्यक्रम का संचालन डॉ. पुष्पा सिंह ने किया। मौके पर डॉ. एमएस कुंडू, डॉ. ब्रजेश साही आदि कृषि वैज्ञानिक मौजूद थे।

