परेशानी:हरपुर जान घाट मंदिर से राय टोला की ओर जाने वाली सड़क जर्जर

पूसा2 घंटे पहले
  • हरपुर, नारायणपुर, भुसकौल आदि गांव के लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

दक्षिणी हरपुर पंचायत के जान घाट मंदिर से वार्ड 9 स्थित राय टोला की ओर जाने वाली खरंजा सड़क पिछले 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय से अत्यंत जर्जर स्थिति में हैं। सड़क की जर्जरता के कारण ग्रामीण व राहगीरों को काफी कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बरसात के दिनों में इस सड़क की स्थिति और अधिक खराब हो जाती है। जलजमाव और कीचड़ के कारण खासकर टोले के लोगों का जीवन एकदम से नारकीय बन जाता है। बताया जाता है कि इस मार्ग के किनारे जहां कई लोगों के आशियाने मौजूद है।

वहीं हरपुर, नारायणपुर, भुसकौल आदि गांव से जुड़े लोग भी इस मार्ग से प्रतिदिन पूसा व सैदपुर बाजार आने जाने का काम करते है। युवा समाजसेवी सह ग्रामीण रौशन कुमार, अजय कुमार, मनोज कुमार, रंजीत कुमार, मनीष कुमार यादव आदि बताते हैं कि इस कच्चे मार्ग पर करीब 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय पूर्व ईंट से सोलिंग का कार्य कराया गया था। हालांकि उसके बाद से आज तक इस सड़क का पक्कीकरण कराने के लिए किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि ने सुधि लेने की जरूरत ही नहीं समझी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस सड़क के पक्कीकरण के लिए कई बार गांव के लोगों ने स्थानीय विधायक, सासंद व पदाधिकारियों के समक्ष आवाज भी उठाई लेकिन किसी ने भी इस ओर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता ही नहीं समझी।

