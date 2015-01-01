पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहगीरों के लिए परेशानी:बूढ़ी गंडक नदी जाने वाली सड़क 10 वर्षों से है जर्जर

पूसा10 घंटे पहले
दक्षिणी हरपुर पंचायत के वार्ड 7 स्थित प्राथमिक विद्यालय से बूढ़ी गंडक नदी की ओर जाने वाली खरंजा सड़क पिछले 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय से जर्जर स्थिति में हैं। सड़क की जर्जरता ग्रामीण व राहगीरों के लिए परेशानी का कारण बनी हुई है।

बारिश के दिनों में सड़क की यह समस्या और अधिक बद से बदतर हो जाती है। सड़क के विभिन्न हिस्सों पर जमा हुआ बारिश का पानी और कीचड़ स्थानीय लोगों के जीवन को नारकीय बना देता है। बताया जाता है कि इस सड़क के किनारे जहां कई लोगों के आशियाने मौजूद है।

वहीं हरपुर, नारायणपुर, भुस्कॉल आदि गांव से जुड़े सैकड़ों किसान प्रतिदिन अपने अपने खेतों तक ट्रैक्टर व अन्य कृषि उपकरण ले जाने के लिए भी खासकर इस मार्ग का प्रयोग सालों भर करते रहते है। इतना ही नहीं इस मार्ग से रोजाना इन तीनों गांव के लोग पूसा व सैदपुर बाजार भी आने जाने का काम करते है।

स्थानीय ग्रामीण व युवा समाजसेवी रौशन कुमार, अजय कुमार, मनोज कुमार, रंजीत कुमार, मनीष कुमार यादव आदि बताते हैं कि इस कच्चे मार्ग पर करीब 10 वर्षों से अधिक समय पूर्व ईंट से सोलिंग का कार्य कराया गया था। हालांकि उसके बाद से आज तक इस सड़क का पक्कीकरण कराने के लिए किसी भी जनप्रतिनिधि ने पहल करने की जरूरत ही नहीं समझी।

